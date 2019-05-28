Smyrna man killed in head-on York County crash, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A western York County man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash west of Clover where another driver was hurt, officials said.

James Dalton Horne, 27, of Smyrna, died at the scene of the crash on S.C. 55, said Chris Westover of the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened late Friday, according to officials. Horne was identified over the Memorial Day holiday weekend by the coroner’s office. The Memorial Day weekend starts the summer driving season when increased volume is seen on South Carolina roads, according to law enforcement.

The other driver, who was hurt, was transported to a hospital with injuries, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The other driver’s name and condition have not been released.

No passengers were reported in either vehicle, Jones said.

Horne was driving north on the highway in a 2005 Honda Accord when he collided head-on with a 2004 Chevrolet truck traveling south, Jones said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation by both the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

20 people have died in crashes on York County roads in 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.