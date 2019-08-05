SC Dems call for special session on gun, hate crime bills after Ohio, Texas shootings

Trump condemns racism after shootings: ‘These sinister ideologies must be defeated’ President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

A handful of Democratic S.C. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday called for immediate action after two mass shootings just 14 hours apart rocked the country over the weekend, leading to the deaths of 31 people and dozens more injured.

On Monday, state House Reps. Wendy Brawley, of Richland, and Wendell Gilliard, of Charleston, requested that Republican State House leaders call lawmakers back to Columbia for a special session to take up gun and hate crime legislation.

The two House Democrats sent their request by letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, who does not have the power to call state lawmakers back, an authority that lies with House and Senate leaders. Calls to aides of S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, himself were not immediately returned Monday.

The shootings nationally could spark a renewed effort to push gun-control measures in South Carolina, a debate that ramped up in the wake of a 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston that claimed the lives of nine black churchgoers, including the church’s pastor, state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, of Jasper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Specifically, Brawley and Gilliard called for the Legislature to consider a House bill on hate crimes and another that would ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, according to the letter. Both bills stalled in committees during the legislative session.

“Our citizens deserve and need leaders willing to courageously address issues of hate crimes and mass murders before more South Carolina lives are senselessly taken by mass murderers,” the lawmakers wrote.

Separately, Brawley told The State Monday Republican leaders should be receptive to the letter.

“This is the so-called party that promotes life and believes in the preservation of life,” Brawley said. “How can you say you support life and you’re not willing to do everything to protect the lives of the people that you were elected to represent?”

At least one Republican has said he would be willing to return to Columbia if a special session is called.

State Sen. Greg Gregory, a Lancaster Republican who has sponsored and supported gun-control legislation, told The State Monday he would return to the State House if leaders call for a special session.

“Certainly time is of the essence on (Senate Bill) 154,” Gregory said, referring to his bill that would shorten the period in which the clerk of court has to send a person’s name to the state database if they have been charged or convicted of a crime that would prohibit them from owning a firearm. “There are people getting guns every day that shouldn’t be allowed to. I think this is a matter of national urgency. The problem is not going away.”

Meanwhile, state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, announced Monday that he supports the plan to reignite the hate crime debate, proposing plans to introduce similar legislation in the Senate. The bill would raise penalties if a person targets a victim based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, religion, general, sexual orientation or disability.

South Carolina is one of few states that has no hate crime laws on the books.

“The time to act is now ... not after the next tragedy strikes, not after it is too late. We have to pass this legislation now so that we can hold people who commit horrible, targeted acts of violence and destruction accountable,” Jackson said in a statement.

“Our state has seen firsthand the horrors of hatred, and I think it’s about time we join the 46 other states in our nation in confronting the reality of what these crimes truly are.”

State lawmakers are joined by their congressional counterparts in calls for gun-related legislation. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham all voiced support for action in Congress following the shootings. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott also said he would return from recess to take a vote in Washington on gun legislation.

South Carolina has a history of bucking efforts to curb access to firearms.

In the four years following the deadly shooting at Emanuel AME, more than 150 bills concerning guns have been introduced in the State House, yet no substantial law has been passed. The only two laws to receive approval expanded gun ownership rights.