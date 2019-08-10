One teen is dead and a second teen is in jail, charged with the killing, CMPD says

The suspect is 17-year-old Juan Alberto Lopez-Garcia, of Charlotte, CMPD said. Jail records show he was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday on a murder warrant. Mecklenburg County jail photo

A teenager was shot and killed late Friday in an east Charlotte apartment community and police have charged another teen with murder in the killing.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in the Hickory Grove area, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Sebastian Acosta-Bayona.

The suspect is 17-year-old Juan Alberto Lopez-Garcia, of Charlotte, CMPD said. Jail records show he was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday on a murder warrant.

Investigators said in a press release that someone reported an assault with a deadly weapon about 8:39 p.m. in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road, in the Amity Pointe apartment community. The apartments are near the intersection of N. Sharon Amity Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

”Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound outside of an apartment. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” said a press release.

Police did not say what led them to Lopez-Garcia as a suspect. Mecklenburg County jail records show he was arrested in April on charges with assault by pointing a gun, discharging a weapon on occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.