Zeta remnants menace Charlotte with strong winds, rain, potential for power outages

Strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Zeta could down tree limbs in Charlotte Thursday morning, city officials warned.

“For any downed tree, limb and other EMERGENCY tree situations, call 911 immediately,” city officials posted at about 8:30 a.m. “If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.

At 8:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported about 152,000 customers in the Carolinas without power — about 102,00 in South Carolina and about 52,000 in North Carolina.

Only about 700 customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 9 a.m. — a number that quickly soared to 1,700 just 20 minutes later.

Winds are expected to strengthen to 40 mph to 50 mph in the Charlotte area over the next two hours, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Rare tropical storm conditions are expected in Charlotte through mid-afternoon, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said.

The NWS issued a tropical storm warning for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, saying winds “will likely combine with saturated soil conditions to knock down numerous trees.”

Tree wrecks house

In Catawba County, the Conover Fire Department tweeted a photo of a tree that crashed onto the roof of a home on 3rd Street NE. No injuries were reported, fire officials said. Conover is about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

At 8 a.m., the town of Davidson opened an emergency operations center. Town residents should call 911 for emergencies and the operations center at 704-940-9643 for non-emergencies.

In a post on its outage map, Duke Energy said “high winds and heavy rains are expected to take down trees and power lines” throughout the day as Zeta tracks to the east from the mountains.

“Damage assessment and repairs will begin as soon as conditions safely allow,” Duke Energy officials said.

The worst of the storm is expected in the N.C. mountains, while the most severe weather from the storm also threatens the foothills and Piedmont, NWS meteorologists said.

Zeta was a Category 2 hurricane when it made landfall Wednesday afternoon and its sustained winds were still at 60 mph as it moved across Alabama into Georgia Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.