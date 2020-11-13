Forget Black Friday. Here’s how to holiday shop at Charlotte malls and stores now

The holiday shopping season is off to an earlier than ever start around Charlotte, and already is looking different this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of launching deep discounts aimed at Black Friday, the traditional start to the shopping season, several stores started sales before Halloween decorations were even taken down. Many retailers also have announced they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving day.

And, options for ways to shop is expanding, even reserving a time to make your purchases.

Simon, the country’s largest mall operator, began promoting holiday store savings on Charlotte area mall websites SouthPark, Charlotte Premium Outlets and Concord Mills even before Halloween.

Carolina Place in Pineville, with more than 135 stores, also is promoting the season including how to visit Santa and other COVID-19 safety measures. Northlake Mall with more than 140 retailers in north Charlotte has added a complete holiday section on its website.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A bevy of national retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy launched sales weeks ahead of Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving Day.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s Home Improvement, started seasonal deals in-store and online last month, too. For the first time, Lowe’s is offering free Christmas tree deliveries.

Retailers, like Charlotte-based Belk department store, started promotions this month, too, like giving one customer at each of the nearly 300 stores a surprise gift card from a worker dressed as an elf, said company spokeswoman Jenny Anderson.

Retailers, like Charlotte-based Belk department store, started holiday shopping promotions ahead of the traditional Black Friday season launch. Shown, Crabtree Valley Mall in May after coronavirus restrictions were eased by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Robert Willett News & Observer file photo

Closed for the holiday

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Meanwhile, a growing list of major retailers, like Walmart, Home Depot and Dick’s Sporting Goods will be closed on Thanksgiving. Unlike last year, all Charlotte-area malls will be closed this year on the holiday.

That happens as coronavirus cases are surging across the country, including in Charlotte and the rest of North Carolina, and stores face capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she’s concerned about Black Friday and holiday gatherings, urging people to get tested at StarMed.

“But that’s going to be a challenge if you think about what Black Friday (crowds have) looked like over the past years,” she said during a news conference.

But some retail experts are predicting smaller crowds.

The holiday shopping season started early this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic as retailers stay from the one Black Friday launch to help with social distancing in stores. Shown, shoppers are reflected in a Christmas ornament hanging from the tree at SouthPark mall. JOHN D. SIMMONS Observer file photo

“With more time to shop for great deals, fewer people will want to be in the store on any given day,” said Steve Horwitz, an economics professor at Ball State University.

Instead, stores are pushing online options, including curbside delivery. “It’s an innovation that will stick around,” Horwitz said.

The National Retail Federation found 60% of consumers plan to purchase holiday items online this year. Of that, 91% will take advantage of free shipping, while 44% plan to use buy online, pick up in store and 16% plan to use same-day delivery.

With growth in e-commerce, Horowitz said, the one big day of savings tradition is becoming less important. Even after the pandemic passes, “Black Friday is on it’s way out,” he said.

Fewer customers

At Blackhawk Hardware, co-owner Andy Wilkerson said Black Friday isn’t a big day but he still expects big things from the store’s busiest time of the year. The store recently underwent major renovations.

Wilkserson expects to see fewer customers but they’ll spend longer in the store and do more shopping in one place.

“That’s been the trend throughout entire year,” he said.

Wilkerson said this year’s Christmas area has been spaced out to allow social distancing and wider aisles, hand sanitizer is available and face masks are required or will be provided.

While the store sells everything from decorations and grills to “just about every gadget you’ve seen on a cooking show,” personalized gifts and sentimental ornaments are usually the big sellers at Christmastime, Wilkerson said.

Reserve a time to shop

Retailers also are rolling out new technology to meet shopper’s needs amid the coronavirus.

For instance, new this year at Carolina Place mall is Spot Holder. The reservation system eliminates waiting in line at favorite stores, according to a company statement to The Observer.

Spot Holder tracks store occupancy and allows customers to join a virtual waitlist or book in-store appointments, according to mall operator Brookfield Properties.

Customers scan the code at the front of a participating stores, choose a time to shop and will receive a reminder text. Curbside pick-up service is another option, with dedicated parking spaces.

Curbside, contactless rule

Many retailers are putting a focus on curbside pickup. That includes Kohl’s, which has added spaces nationwide and in Charlotte, company spokeswoman Michelle Anderson said.

Last month, Belk launched same-day delivery for online orders on select items placed before 2 p.m. Customers will receive the order at home by 9 p.m.

“We’ve been steadily expanding our e-commerce options to ensure our customers can shop whenever, wherever and however it best fits their life,” said Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a statement.

Mall hours

Don’t expect early and late hours this year, either. Most mall hours are in keeping with regular hours with some opening early on Black Friday.

The coronavirus crisis has also changed visits with Santa at stores and malls. Reservations are encouraged and social distancing measures in place, including Plexiglas shields between Santa and his visitors in some places.

And, don’t forget your face mask.

Clear barriers will separate Santa Claus from families this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores. Clayton Dodwell Bass Pro Shops

The following malls already have posted Black Friday and holiday shopping hours:

▪ Carolina Place, Pineville: Black Friday: 7 a.m. -9 p.m. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Charlotte Premium Outlets, Steele Creek: Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Concord Mills, Concord: Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Galleria Mall, Rock Hill: Black Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Northlake Mall, Charlotte: Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Holiday hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ SouthPark, Charlotte: Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.