Parking just got easier at the Charlotte airport, just ahead of holiday travel season

Parking options just got easier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport ahead of the fast-approaching holiday travel season.

The Charlotte airport launched a new parking tool Monday that will allow travelers to book parking online before heading to the airport.

CLT also reopened its long term parking for $7 a day and returned hourly deck parking rates to $20 per day, the pre-pandemic rate. The airport closed all but one parking lot in March as passenger traffic plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new technology is mean to “take the stress out of parking at the airport,” the airport’s acting chief business and innovation officer, Ted Kaplan, said in a statement.

Travelers won’t need to hand money to parking attendants even more as the airport moves to cashier-less payment options with the new online tool. Customers can also pay with credit cards at CLT’s parking machines inside airport hourly and daily parking decks.

Customers will get discounted prices and can see real-time availability of parking spots through the new online booking tool at bookparking.cltairport.com/. Booking must be done 12 hours in advance.

Last month, the airport debuted another online tool making air travel easier during the pandemic.

Passengers can now check wait times at CLT security checkpoints ahead of time using CLT’s website and app.

The airport has seen passenger numbers climb in recent months since taking a deep dive in March and April, as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina.

In August, the number of passengers leaving the Charlotte airport surpassed 1 million for the first time since March. In September, the most recently available monthly report, nearly 1.2 million people boarded planes leaving CLT.