After 54 years, Mr. K’s closes Friday. See what could replace iconic ice cream shop

The iconic and beloved Charlotte restaurant and ice cream shop Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream in South End is officially closing.

A local institution for over half a century, Mr. K’s was known for its hamburgers and soft-serve ice cream.

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream owner George Dizes told the Observer last month that the 1,400-square-foot South Boulevard restaurant had been listed for sale.

Dizes told CharlotteFive Friday morning that he finally sold the building, and thinks the new owner will turn it into a pizzeria. Dizes did not identify the buyer.

He said the day felt bittersweet and full of memories.

“Moving forward, what will remain (are) the good memories. I want to thank all our customers and all our friends, relatives and everyone who supported us” over the past half century, Dizes said. “It’s been a pleasure, it’s been an honor and we’re going to miss you as much as you’re going to miss us.”

Mr. K’s George Dizes, pictured here with a friend he referred to as “ just Lilly,” has been running Mr. K’s since 1997. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

On Thursday night, the restaurant took to Facebook to announce that its last day of service is Friday.

“We hope you’ll swing by for one last meal and shout out,” the post said. “We appreciate the many memories we’ve shared with all of you. ... We hope you’ve felt the love from our family to yours.”

Dizes, 57, had previously told the Observer he was ready to retire. He and his wife, Pamela, who died in 2019 after battling cancer, had worked the family restaurant together every day.

To all our faithful and loyal customers:Tomorrow (March 5th) will be our last day of service. We'll be here 11am to... Posted by Mr K's Soft Ice Cream on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Memories of Mr. K’s

Customers were quick to comment on the shop’s Facebook announcement as well:

“I am literally, yes literally, crying,” one person said. “You were South End before South End was cool.”

“I am heart broken. Your (family’s) place was so wonderful. We are losing a part of history,” another person said.

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream owner George Dizes Mr. K's/file photo

Elsewhere on social media, CharlotteFive reader Elizabeth Tackett commented on Instagram on Thursday night: “This has literally been here my whole life. It’s like, one of the last things I recognize from childhood on South Boulevard. Really sucks to see it go.”

“When our children were small and we wanted to do a big celebration for a birthday or a special achievement, we would ask where they wanted to celebrate ... of course their reply was, ‘Mr. K’s and I want one of those big ice cream cones dipped in chocolate!!’” Carole Brumfield emailed C5. “Thinking of the wonderful owner and staff always puts a smile on my face.”

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream is closing in South End after 54 years. It started as a little ice cream stand called Zesto’s before adding a building at the same South Boulevard location. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

A brief history

Dizes’ father-in-law, Theodore Karres, started the store as an ice cream stand named Zesto’s in August 1967 and later renamed it Mr. K’s.

A larger building replaced the original one in 1971 and the menu grew with food like hamburgers and fries.

Dizes joined the business when he married Pamela in 1997. She and her brother George Karres had bought the business in 1996 when their dad retired. Dizes said his two children, Louis and Mimi, continued helping out in the shop.

The property itself is owned by SBLVD Sparta, Mecklenburg County records show.

C5 editor Melissa Oyler and C5 videographer Alex Cason contributed to this report