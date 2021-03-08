A popular immersive Van Gogh exhibit is heading to Charlotte. Here’s what we know.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibition showcases a curated selection of images, including his 1887 work Sunflowers. Lighthouse Immersive

Vincent Van Gogh created some of the world’s most recognizable paintings. Now you can step into the Dutch post-impressionist’s world of Sunflowers and The Starry Night when “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit” comes to Charlotte.

The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed and conceived by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, projects Van Gogh’s landscapes, flower still lifes and other works onto over 500,000 cubic feet, highlighting brushstrokes, detail and color. It pulls the experience together with a soundtrack by Italian composer Luca Longobardi, both of whom have worked on immersive digital art experiences in France.

The exhibit drew over 2 million visitors in Paris, and had sold-out runs in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The exhibit built anticipation in cities such as Phoenix by withholding its location and dates at first.

Van Gogh is so hot, there are no less than five immersive Van Gogh shows on tour now, the New York Times reported. That led to some confusion for some people buying tickets to the wrong shows, the paper said.

“Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit” has been touting its upcoming appearance in Charlotte on Facebook and Instagram recently.

While details on the exhibit — including dates and cost — are still being finalized, Immersive Van Gogh Charlotte confirmed on its Facebook page that it’s working with Blumenthal Performing Arts to showcase the exhibit at Camp North End: ”Immersive Van Gogh, renowned for transforming venues into unforgettable art experiences, will, in conjunction with Blumenthal Arts Centre, make Camp North End our home in Charlotte.”

A Camp North End spokeswoman referred comment to the Blumenthal. Blumenthal spokeswoman Rebecca Bereiter said Monday that more information about the exhibit will be available later in the week.

For now, those interested in ticket information can sign up on the show’s website to receive information when its released.

COVID-19 safety procedures for the traveling art display will include timed entry, social distancing circles plotted out on the floor of the space and strict sanitizing policies, Immersive Van Gogh Charlotte said on Facebook.

Social distancing circles will be placed on the floor of the exhibit space to provide COVID-19 safety at Immersive Van Gogh. Michael Brosilow Lighthouse Immersive

Vincent in Charlotte

This will not be the first time that the famous and famously troubled artist has made for an immersive experience in Charlotte.

In 2014, Discovery Place hosted “Van Gogh Alive.” That exhibit featured more than 3,000 images of Van Gogh’s paintings, sketches and letters splashed digitally from wall to floor in the Charlotte museum.