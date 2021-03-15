Latest News

American adds another new destination from CLT, this time to the West Coast

American Airlines is adding new daily flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the southern California airport in Ontario.

The airline, Charlotte’s dominant carrier, is already selling tickets for the route, which will launch May 6, according to Ontario International Airport in California.

The route will run through Aug. 16, according to the airport, located roughly 45 minutes east of Los Angeles. Palm Springs, Disneyland and a pair of national forests are also nearby.

Flights will depart Charlotte for Ontario International Airport at 6:15 p.m., arriving at 8:24 p.m. local time. Flights from Ontario will arrive in CLT at 5:27 a.m.

The flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircrafts, with room for 172 passengers.

American Airlines is adding new daily flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and a southern California airport. DAVID T. FOSTER III DTFOSTER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

COVID still impacts flights

American has announced a number of new flights in recent months, including its first ever route to Samaná in the Dominican Republic.

And Charlotte airport traffic had begun to climb after a deep drop due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the number of passengers boarding flights in CLT in January — the most recent data available — was at its lowest point since July.

And January 2021 airport traffic numbers are roughly half what they were in January the prior year.

