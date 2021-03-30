Stock trading app Robinhood to bring hundreds of jobs to Charlotte in $12M expansion

Robinhood co-founders Vlad Tenev, left, and Baiju Bhatt pose at company headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Robinhood is bringing hundreds of jobs as part of an expansion into Charlotte. AP

Stock trading app Robinhood will bring close to 400 jobs and invest $11.7 million in a new customer support and account operations center it will open in Charlotte, state officials said Tuesday.

It’s the latest and among the most-high profile financial technology companies to move to the region.

Robinhood made national headlines and has been embroiled in controversy over restrictions it placed on buying shares of some companies during a GameStop trading frenzy.

The state is providing incentives through a grant worth up to $3 million over the course of 12 years, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Robinhood jobs in Charlotte include analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel, according to the governor’s office.

The average salary for the positions is just over $76,000, state officials said in a meeting of the Economic Investment Committee. And they said Charlotte competed with places like Denver, Colo., Fort Mill, S.C. and Tempe, Ariz. for the expansion.

The deal with a Silicon Valley company comes several years after Charlotte’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters was rejected, largely due to what Amazon told local officials was a lack of tech talent. Since then, Microsoft, online mortgage lender Better.com and other tech firms have expanded in the area.

“Charlotte is known for its talented and diverse workforce, making it an easy choice as we looked to expand our operations,” Alex Mesa, head of customer experience at Robinhood, said in the news release.

Officials did not immediately disclose the location of Robinhood’s new office. But county records show there’s a permit for the office tower underway at 650 South Tryon Street titled “Robinhood - Office Upfit.”

Local media reports emerged last week about Robinhood’s search for real estate, and the Observer confirmed in the first public interview from an official directly involved with the deal that the announcement was planned for Tuesday.

Robinhood controversy

Robinhood, which is planning an IPO, pioneered the concept of free trading, forcing other brokers to follow suit.

But the company has also been at the center of controversy surrounding restrictions on trading that it enacted amid the GameStop frenzy.

Traders using websites like Reddit to share tips fueled a surge in January in the price of shares of video game retailer GameStop early this year.

Many hedge funds had bet the price of GameStop shares would go down, a practice known as short selling. The rapid rise in the price for GameStop shares lost those funds large sums of money, and they were forced to buy back shares due to their losses.

In the midst of the mania, Robinhood and other brokers limited the buying of shares of GameStop. That move drew sharp rebukes from members of Congress and others.

Trade clearinghouses, intermediaries between buyers and sellers, have deposit requirements for Robinhood and other brokers. Robinhood has said it restricted trading because those deposit requirements became higher than it expected.

Robinhood has continued to come under fire, and CEO Vlad Tenev apologized during a Congressional hearing in February. The company has also been hit with dozens of lawsuits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.