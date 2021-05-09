Midlands woman barfs after winning six-figure lottery jackpot, SC officials say

After winning $300,000, one Midlands woman lost her lunch.

As the woman realized she had won the six-figure jackpot, she felt sick and threw up, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

She did more than regurgitate after revealing the winning numbers on her scratch-off Carolina Bonus Cash ticket, according to the release. As she stopped scratching, the woman was overcome with feelings — she cried, got sick, became a nervous wreck, and had to lay down, officials said.

“I was going through so many emotions,” the winner said in the release. “It was a big relief when I finally cashed in that winning ticket.”

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

She bought the winning ticket for $10 at Batesburg’s Caper House package store at 215 S. Pine St., lottery officials said. That’s in Lexington County near Columbia Avenue, about 2 miles from Shealy’s Bar-B-Que.

The winner said she feels better now and plans to spend her newfound fortune on home improvements, according to the release.

“I get butterflies just thinking about it,” she said.

Hopefully she’ll be able to keep them contained.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the top prize in the Carolina Bonus Cash game were 1-in-668,571.43. Four top prizes remain in the game, according to lottery officials.

Caper House received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.