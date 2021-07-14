Bank of America confirms return to office plans for its vaccinated employees

Bank of America says vaccinated workers can be in offices now. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Bank of America’s vaccinated employees can now return to the office, CFO Paul Donofrio confirmed Wednesday.

“We have invited all vaccinated associates back to the office,” with the goal of having all of those workers back by the beginning of September, Donofrio said on a call with reporters.

The September benchmark is one that CEO Brian Moynihan has previously cited in public comments for the Charlotte-based bank. After that, the bank will focus on bringing unvaccinated employees back to work, Donofrio said.

Bank of America has about 16,000 employees in Charlotte.

“Once we reach that milestone (for vaccinated workers), we will begin the return of the rest of our associates with safety in mind,” he added.

Donofrio’s comments came on a call with reporters to discuss the bank’s second quarter earnings.

BofA earnings

Bank of America reported net income of $9.2 billion on Wednesday, more than doubling its profits from this time last year, when companies wrestled with the initial coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue in the second quarter fell 4% to $21.5 billion, the bank said, due to a decline in net interest income driven primarily by lower interest rates. The decrease was also driven, in part, by lower sales and trading revenue, the bank said.

In a news release, Moynihan said a return to in-person work could help improve revenue.

“More than 85% of our buildings and offices are open, and we’re welcoming our teammates back,” Moynihan said. “This means more face-to-face meetings, helping to increase sales.”

This is a developing story.