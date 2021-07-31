Silver medal! Charleston’s Raven Saunders shines at Tokyo Olympics

Raven Saunders, of United States, celebrates after her second place finish in the final of the women’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Raven Saunders captured one of the only things missing in her illustrious track career — an Olympic medal.

The Charleston native won a silver medal in the shot put Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics. It was Saunders’ first medal in her second Olympic appearance. She finished fifth in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

Saunders advanced to the final eight after a throw of 19.65 in her first attempt. In the final round, the former Burke High School standout had a throw of 19.98 (64 feet, 11¼ inches) on her second attempt. She fouled in her final throw. Each athlete got three throws in each round.

China’s Gong Liajo won the gold with a throw of 20.58 in her final attempt of the final round.

Saunders is only the third women from the United States to win a shot put medal in the Olympics, joining Michelle Carter (gold, 2016) and Earlene Brown (bronze, 1960). She celebrated her Olympic medal by posing for photos afterward with the American flag draped in her arms.

“From 2016 and constantly fighting and constantly pushing through everything, I made sure I walked away with a medal,” Saunders told reporters after the competition. “For me, everything that I been through, mental health-wise, injuries and financial. Really to invest everything that I have mentally and physically, being able to walk away with a medal and go out and inspire so many people.

““The LGBT community, people who have been dealing with mental health issues and so many people in the African American community, so many people who are Black all around the world, I just hope I can continue to inspire and motivate.”

Saunders, who is gay, spoke on a variety of topics to reporters after the medal ceremony. In January of 2018, Saunders said she contemplated suicide but sought help from a therapist and was able to bounce back.

“If not for sending a text to an old therapist I would not be here (right now),” Saunders said. “All these things weighing on me for 22 years, I was finally able to process it. I was finally able to separate Raven from ‘The Hulk.’ ”

Saunders has become a hit at the Olympics not only for her athletic ability but for honesty and being candid on a variety of issues. People also enjoying seeing Saunders in the various masks she has worn. In the qualifying round, she sported a Joker mask for the character in Batman movies.

In the Olympic trials Saunders, whose nickname is “The Hulk,” wore a mask resembling the green character in Marvel comics and movies. In the finals, she went back to The Hulk mask to go along with her purple and green hair.

“I get looks. I get lots of looks,” Saunders said Friday. “I don’t know if people were intending it or thinking I was crazy, but I get lots of looks.”

Saunders was a decorated athlete coming out of Burke High School where she broke the South Carolina High School League shot put record by 11 feet and also set the national record. She still is a popular figure in the Charleston area, and friends and family gathered at the Arthur Christopher Community Center to watch her compete late Saturday night.

Saunders finished her college career at Ole Miss where she was a four-time NCAA champion (indoor: 2015, 2017; outdoor: 2015, 2016).

Patricia Mamona, of Portugal, competes in the final of the women’s triple jump Sunday at the Summer Olympics. David J. Phillip AP

Patricia Mamona wins Silver in triple jump

Former Clemson track and field standout Patricia Mamona is an Olympic medalist, claiming the silver medal in the women’s triple jump for her home nation of Portugal.

Mamona competed at Clemson from 2007-2011 and was the 2010 and 2011 NCAA champion in the same event. Her mark of 15.01 meters set the Portuguese national record.

Mamona is the third Olympic medal winner in an individual event from the Clemson track and field program, joining Brianna Rollins (hold, 100h, 2016), Shawn Crawford (200m gold, 2004 & 200m silver, 2008) and Mark McKoy (gold, 110h, 1992).

In other Olympic competition, Nagoya Goule (Clemson/Jamaica) qualified for the final of the 800 meter as the number two qualifier. The 2015 NCAA indoor 800 meter champion will contend for her first Olympic medal on Tuesday.