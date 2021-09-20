New clothing stores to make NC debut this fall at SouthPark mall in Charlotte

Two retail stores, Scotch & Soda and Psycho Bunny, will open the first North Carolina stores this fall at SouthPark mall. The mall includes high-end stores such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry. CharlotteFive file photo

SouthPark mall is adding two more stores to its growing list of new retail stores.

Scotch & Soda and Psycho Bunny will make their North Carolina debuts this fall at the Charlotte mall, property owner Simon said in a news release Monday. Other apparel and accessories stores recently opened there are Boss, Free People Movement, Golden Goose, Saint Laurent and Vince.

Scotch & Soda, based in Amsterdam, will open its first North Carolina men’s, women and children’s apparel store this month in a 1,625-square-foot space next to Johnny Was.

Psycho Bunny, a New York brand with a twist on classic menswear apparel like polos and T-shirts, will open in November. The 1,899-square-foot space is next to Aveda.

The new store openings come as one shop closes.

The Disney Store at SouthPark was among nearly 60 Walt Disney Co. locations across the country that closed by Wednesday of last week. The Disney Store Outlet at Concord Mills, also a Simon property, closed, too.

Other new stores

Several other stores have recently opened at SouthPark mall, some making their Charlotte debut.

▪BOSS, a men’s sportswear and casual clothing retailer, opened its first Charlotte location in April. The 1,551-square-foot space is between Peleton and Travis Mathew.

▪ Free People Movement, selling activewear and supplements, opened in June. The 1,789-square-foot space across from Kendra Scott is the first location in North Carolina.

▪ Golden Goose, a fashion brand with apparel, accessories and footwear, opened its first North Carolina store in July 28. The 2,033-square-foot space is next to Tory Burch in the Neiman Marcus wing.

▪ Saint Laurent, prominent Parisian fashion designer of women’s and men’s clothing, leather goods, shoes and jewelry, also opened in the Neiman Marcus wing. The brand’s first boutique in the Carolinas is 3,768 square feet next to St. John.

▪Vince, a Los Angeles-based luxury clothing brand for men and women, opened in May. The first North Carolina location is 1,630 square feet next to Michael Kors.

Two other stores that have opened in the past year include The Copper Closet, a boutique where everything is $45 or less, and Gucci, marking the first store in North Carolina.

There are 163 stores and restaurants at SouthPark, according to the company website.