Birth announcements

Bryan and Ashley Heffner of Clover are the parents of son Dawson Lee Heffner born on Oct. 1.
Jeremy and Helen Howard of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Abigail Charline Michelle Howard born on Oct. 1.
Tyrone and Mynisha Shaw of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Tyriana Bell Shaw born on Oct. 1. Mrs. Shaw is the daughter of Vanessa Brice and Michael Hall Sr. of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Edward Shaw Jr. and Sharon Shaw of Charleston.
David Guy and Heather Alley of Clover are the parents of daughter Layla Marie Alley born on Oct. 2.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Russell and Caroline Smith of Clover are the parents of daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Smith born on Oct. 3. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Rem and Trixie Jones of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Russell and Linda Smith of Clover.
Arcieri McFadden of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Arcieri Turosa McFadden born on Oct. 3. Ms. McFadden is the daughter of Amber Martin and Ty Bethea of Rock Hill.
Timmy Adams and Tracie Andrews of York are the parents of daughter Rebekah Joyce Adams born on Oct. 3. Ms. Andrews is the daughter of Deanna Wright and Eddie Andrews of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Teresa Hughes and Timmy Adams of York.
Cordaris Burris and Keonna Jennings of Rock Hill are the parents of son Chance Michael Burris born on Oct. 3. Ms. Jennings is the daughter of Vicky Jennings of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Brenda Burris of Rock Hill.
Michael Dover and Candice Rentz of Blacksburg are the parents of son Mason James Dover born on Oct. 4. Ms. Rentz is the daughter of James and Johnnie Rentz of Shelby, N.C. Paternal grandparent is Alice Miller Edgemoor.
Janice Strickland of Rock Hill is the parent of son E.L Brantley Alexander Strickland born on Oct. 5. Ms. Strickland is the daughter of Ronnie and Robin Strickland of Rock Hill.
Marcell Hampton and Alexis Gregory of Rock Hill are the parents of son Triston Jasiah Hampton born on Oct. 6. Ms. Gregory is the daughter of Dafney and Kevin Gregory of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Cornelia and Tony Williams of Winnsboro.
David Alcantara and Liliana Cervantes of Lancaster are the parents of son Uriel Adriel Alcantara-Cervantes born on Oct. 7.
Bruce and Stephanie Nelson of Chester are the parents of son Deklyn Boyd Nelson born on Oct. 7. Mrs. Nelson is the daughter of Barbara West of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Tammy Nelson of Willard, Utah.
John O’Connor and Charity Outen of York are the parents of daughter Chevy Koda O’Connor born on Oct. 8. Ms. Outen is the daughter of Dewayne Outen and Amber Moss and Hannah Outen of York. Paternal grandparents are Brian and May O’Connor of York .
David and Joanna Hundley of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ryan Lukas Hundley born on Oct. 10. Mrs. Hundley is the daughter of John Ondusko and Dianne Cote of Conn. Paternal grandparents are Dan Hundley and Kathy Brewer of Rock Hill.
Duan Partlow and Demeah Hoyle of York are the parents of daughter Grace Victoria Partlow born on Oct. 10. Ms. Hoyle is the daughter of Vanessa Hoyle of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparent is Kenny Witherspoon of Clover.
John and Alexandra Kadane of Fort Mill are the parents of son Oliver Fox Kadane born on Oct. 12. Mrs. Kadane is the daughter of Gerry Oliver and Line Boivin of Fort Mill Paternal grandparents are Herbert Kadane and Maery Kadane of Texas.
Jason and Caitlin Rogers of Rock Hill are the parents of Bella Grace Rogers born on Oct. 12. Mrs. Rogers is the daughter of Jeff and Wenonah Haire of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Danny Rogers and Leslie Campbell of Rock Hill.
Taylor Gipson and Madilyn Cartwright-Beard of York are the parents of son Tucker Hiatt Gipson born on Oct. 14. Ms. Cartwright-Beard is the daughter of Michael Beard and Tracy Keener of York. Paternal grandparents are Duane Gipson and Nancy Hammett of York.
Terrance and Morgan Biddix of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Bishop Monroe Biddix born on Oct. 13. Mrs. Biddix is the daughter of Mike and Lucy Beeson of McConnells. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Diane Biddix of Rock Hill.
Matthew Henderson and Ashley Hyatt of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Bellamy Cecilia Henderson born on Oct. 15. Ms. Hyatt is the daughter of Cynthia and Jerry Hyatt of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Ruth Bose of Rock Hill.
Logan Westerlund and Jenifer Montero of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Luciana Pamela Westerlund Montero born on Oct. 15. Ms. Montero is the daughter of Ana Arreazola of Nuevo Leon. Paternal grandparents are Brandi and Charles Hanner of Rock Hill.
Dustin and Catherine Beseke of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Faina Heidi Beseke born on Oct. 15. Mrs. Beseke is the daughter of Mike and Cheryl Holm of Minn. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Lori Beseke of Minn.
Tazania Jones of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ka’Jada Arayona Jones born on Oct. 16. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Shenekia Whitlock of Rock Hill.
Christopher and Lillian Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lilly Ann Williams born on Oct. 17. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Dwight Kennedy and Sally McDowell of Sumter. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Kathleen Williams of South Carolina.
Adam and Ellen Landreth of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Hollis Joy Landreth born on Oct. 18. Mrs. Landreth is the daughter of Fred and Teresa Justice of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ronnie Landreth of King, N.C. and Rhonda Landreth Winston Salem, N.C.
Rashemia Owens of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter True Chosen-Storm Owens born on Oct. 18. Ms. Owens is the daughter of Lavtra Beatty of Chester.
John and Mercedes Patton of Chester are the parents of son John Walker Patton Jr. born on Oct. 18. Mrs. Patton is the daughter of Raymond Pillow of N.Y. and Crystal Jefferson of Md.
Austin Saboley and Kimberley Willis of Lancaster are the parents of son Uriah James Saboley born on Oct. 19. Ms. Willis is the daughter of Chris and Kristine Willis of Lakeland, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Janelle Saboley of Lancaster.
Rachael Brechbiel of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jacent De’Neko Cunningham born on Oct. 20. Ms. Brechbiel is the daughter of Mark and Crystal Brechbiel of Rock Hill.
Jeremy and Britney Hunter of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Eleanor Grace Hunter born on Oct. 22. Mrs. Hunter is the daughter of Kathleen Bollinger of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Samuel Lee and Mary Carol Hunter of Illinois.
Aaron Williams III and Shelby Nalley of Rock Hill are the parents of son Aaden Jabriel Malik Williams born on Oct. 22. Ms. Nalley is the daughter of Donald and Catherine Nalley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Judy Ross of York.
Robert Fluellen and Capri Saundry of Clover are the parents of daughter Scarlett Capri Fluellen born on Oct. 22. Ms. Saundry is the daughter of Cynthia Saundry of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Madalyn and Mark Hinkle of Florida.
Bobby and Ashley Conn of Lancaster are the parents of son Phillip Alexander Conn born on Oct. 22. Mrs. Conn is the daughter of Chris and Julie Ellis of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Shari Conn of Lancaster.
Logan Goodson and Emilie Neelands of Clover are the parents of daughter Blakeleigh Raine Goodson born on Oct. 22. Ms. Neelands is the daughter of Robert and Angela Neelands of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Amanda and JR Goodson of Gastonia, N.C.
Nigel Kirk and Ayala Wilks of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ja’kari Kirk born on Oct. 23. Ms. Wilks is the daughter of Wendy Minter of Chester.
Ricky and Nina Crouch of Chester are the parents of daughter Annabella Paisley Crouch born on Oct. 24. Mrs. Crouch is the daughter of Roger and Cheryl Ferrell of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Ricky and Melanie Crouch of Chester.
David Blauvelt and Lacey Messer of Chester are the parents of daughter Anzleigh Lynn Messer born on Oct. 24. Ms. Messer is the daughter of Amanda and Leon Messer of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Norma and Todd Blauvelt of Chester.
Jeff and Jean May of York are the parents of daughter Lynleigh Rose May born on Oct. 24. Mrs. May is the daughter of Ken Weisner and Beth Edge of Hilton Head. Paternal grandparents are Kenny May and Rhonad May of Stem, N.C.
Chris and Janelle Littlejohn of Clover are the parents of son Jacob Clyde Littlejohn born on Oct. 25. Mrs. Littlejohn is the daughter of Steve and Doreen Grove of York. Paternal grandparent is Marie Fox of Sharon.
Michael Funderburk and Jarita Knight of Lancaster are the parents of son Michael Jerome Funderburk Jr. born on Oct. 26. Ms. Knight is the daughter of Evans and Sandra Stuldivant of Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Harvey Funderburk and Linda Craine of Lancaster.
Wesley and Anna Drummond of Chester are the parents of son William Darby Drummond born on Oct. 26. Mrs. Drummond is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Darby of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Don Drummond of Alabama.
La’Tricia Young of Rock Hill is the parent of son Tyruan Dy’Quon Young born on Oct. 27.
Caleb Strong and Ashton Starr of Clover are the parents of daughter Cali Victoria Strong born on Oct. 28. Ms. Starr is the daughter of Sharon Starr of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Marcus Strong and Evelyn Strong of Shelby, N.C.
Luis Morales and Doris Rios of Charlotte are the parents of son Elijah Javier Morales born on Oct. 27. Mrs. Rios is the daughter of Jose Rios and Marilyn Rios of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Luis Morales and Carmen Morales of Charlotte.
Justin and Kayla Payne of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Noraley Hope Payne born on Oct. 27. Mrs. Payne is the daughter of Billy and Melanie Laney of Smyrna. Paternal grandparent is Holly Payne of McConnells.
Damien Gibson and Pratibha Stanley of Chester are the parents of son Aveoni Damon Gibson born on Oct. 28. Ms. Stanley is the daughter of Christopher Stanley Sr. and Geraldine Stanley of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Laura Wise and John Gibson of Winnsboro.
Richard and Kimberly Graff of York are the parents of daughter Nadia Rose Graff born on Oct. 28. Mrs. Graff is the daughter of Robert Truax of New York. Paternal grandparent is Donna Austin of York.
QDamian Blackmon and Brandice Brown of Chester are the parents of daughter Wynter Reign Blackmon born on Oct. 29. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Vernice Brown and Raymond Brown of Ridgeway. Paternal grandparents are Carolyn Blackmon and Thorn Darnell of Chester.
Cordrick Minor and India Chisholm of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kei’Lani Chenelle Minor born on Oct. 30. Ms. Chisholm is the daughter of David Chisholm and Dorothy Chisholm of Rock Hill.
Lee Russell and Sara Robinson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Robin Page Russell born on Oct. 30. Ms. Robinson is the daughter of Beverly Robinson of Moncks Corner. Paternal grandparent is Jeannine Russell of Charlotte.
Christopher and Jenny Haines of Rock Hill are the parents of son Zachary Lane Haines born on Oct. 30. Mrs. Haines is the daughter of Bob Danzberger and Debora Eakle, both of Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Kean Haines and Jerri Harrison, both of Pennsylvania.
Joseph Dickerson and Caylee Millay of York are the parents of son Mason Zane Dickerson born on Oct. 30. Ms. Millay is the daughter of Barbara Millay of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Dickerson of Clover.
Dekelvin Highes and Kimko Franklin of Richburg are the parents of daughter Ariel Armani Hughes born on Oct. 30.
Travis Stevenson and Chanta’l McCray of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kinsley Chanel Stevenson born on Oct. 31. Ms. McCray is the daughter of Lorrene Gayum and James Reed of Hemingway. Paternal grandparent is Lillian Stevenson of Chester.
Comments