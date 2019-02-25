Birth announcements

Dylan Snipes and Madison Harper of Lancaster are the parents of son Kannon Reese Snipes born on Jan. 20. Ms. Harper is the daughter of Alan Harper and Amy Jenkins Harper of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are the late Jerry Snipes and Tammy Snipes of Lancaster.
John and Elizabeth Hagood of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cannon Rushing Hagood born on Jan. 21. Mrs. Hagood is the daughter of Martin D. Hagood and Joy Cannon of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Susan Hagood of Rock Hill.
Aaron and Jessica King of York are the parents of son Zachary Aaron King born on Jan. 22. Mrs. King is the daughter of Randy and Nicole Howell of York. Paternal grandparents are Dion and Ruby King and Dorothy Meredith of Sharon.
Lashan Scott and Tanessha McPhatter of Bishopville are the parents of son Tayceon Nasir Scott born on Jan. 22. Ms. McPhatter is the daughter of Annette Morgan and Rock McPhatter of Bishopville.
Donnie and Kailyn Waters of Rock Hll are the parents of son Caine Dmitri Cool Waters born on Jan. 23.
George Hardwick and Danielle Rufer of Rock Hill are the parents of son Colton Luke Hardwick born on Jan. 24. Ms. Hardwick is the daughter of Dan Rufer and Allene Pagel of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Mary Hardwick of Rock Hill.
Marcus Turner and Tomorris Nelson of York are the parents of son Marcus Alexander Turner Jr. born on Jan. 24. Ms. Nelson is the daughter of Lakia Crockett of York and Tomorrow Nelson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Donna Ruff and Alexander Turner of Rock Hill.
Fabeon Gladney and Maggie Crouch of Chester are the parents of daughter La’Tessa Tonshella Gladney born on Jan. 25. Ms. Crouch is the daughter of David Ferrell of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Tonshella Head and Bryant Head of Chester.
Travis McCoy and Michelle De’Braux of Chester are the parents of son Travis Eugene McCoy Jr. born on Jan. 26.
Deangelo and Quanisha Clark of Chester are the parents of daughter Olivia Noel Clark born on Jan. 25. Mrs. Clark is the daughter of Randy Strong and Elaine Strong of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Rongldevy Clark and Christine Boulware of Chester.
Andrew and Tegan Harwell of Fort Mill are the parents of son William Andrew Harwell born on Jan. 25. Mrs. Harwell is the daughter of Greg and Terri Harwell of Australia. Paternal grandparents are Joy and Randy Canupp of Fort Mill and David and Cecelia Harwell of Ala.
Steven and Carly Varnadore of Rock Hill are the parents of son Brooks Hudson Varnadore born on Jan. 26. Mrs. Varnadore is the daughter of Trish Michaw and Michael Egan of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Diane Varnadore of Rock Hill.
Nathaniel Waters and Rikki Morgan of Hickory Grove are the parents of son Nathaniel Tucker Waters born on Jan. 29. Ms. Morgan is the daughter of Robert and Rebecca Workman of Hickory Grove. Paternal grandparents are Nelson and Angie Waters of Gastonia, N.C.
Jamal Cook and Krista Terry of Kershaw are the parents of son Ethan Lashawn Cook born on Jan. 29. Ms. Terry is the daughter of Marlina Vindigni of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Bernice Cook of Charlotte.
Areon Walls and Kelsey Parsons of Rock Hill are the parents of son Braxton Malik Walls born on Jan. 29. Ms. Parsons is the daughter of Shannon Nicholson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Hermella Walls and Troy Walls of Rock Hill.
Katherine Connor of Chester is the parent of son James Lucas Connor born on Jan. 29. Ms. Connor is the daughter of Brandon and Amber Connor and Toni Freeman of Chester.
Nishant Jonnala and Gouthami Dontula of Fort Mill are the parents of son Nirvaan Jonnala born on Jan. 29. Mrs. Dontula is the daughter of Chandra Sekhar Dontula and Dhana Laxmi Dontula of Telangana. Paternal grandparents are Srinivas Jonnala and Naga Rani Jonnala of Telangana.
Antwan Dixon and Vivian Thompson of York are the parents of daughter Azari Nicole Dixon born on Jan. 30.
Amanda Wilson is the parent of daughter Kylyn Victoria Wilson born on Jan. 30. Ms. Wilson is the daughter of Connie and step-father James Howard and the late Wade Wilson.
Kathryn and Zachary Rodriguez of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Adalene Trinity Rodriguez born Feb. 7 at Baby+Company Charlotte birthing center. Mrs. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jimmy and Marlene Ennis in Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are José Rodriguez of Pineville and Carol Martinez of Lancaster.
