Birth announcements

Capresha Suber of Chester is the parent of daughter Khaliya Dior Davis born on Nov. 1.
Rusty and Theresa Severance of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kinsley Elaine Severance born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Severance is the daughter of Paul and Mary Bixby of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Russell and Barbara Severance of New York.
Kadeidra Page of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Kimbella Brielle Denise Hayden born on Nov. 2. Ms. Page is the daughter of Melissa Page of Rock Hill.
John and Beth Cloninger of Richburg are the parents of daughter Madelyn Faith Cloninger born on Nov. 2. Mrs. Cloninger is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Walley of Richburg. Paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. John Scott Cloninger Sr. of Rock Hill.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Michael Strong and Dashonda Pickett of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Keonna Denise Strong born on Nov. 2. Ms. Pickett is the daughter of Ray Charles and Carrierietta Pickett of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Juanita and Anthony Roddey of Rock Hill.
Sekeon Montgomery and Sheraton Washington of Lancaster are the parents of son Kaysen O’Neil Montgomery born on Nov. 3. Ms. Washington is the daughter of Shelton Mickel of Bishopville and Coretta Washington of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Marlisa Montgomery of Lancaster.
Shaun and Carrie Cales of Sharon are the parents of daughter Ella Carol Cales born on Nov. 3. Mrs. Cales is the daughter of Sam and Annie Mae Zirkle of York. Paternal grandparents are Echols and Janice Cales of West Virginia.
Daniel and Olivia Jones of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Maryanne Olivia Jones born on Nov. 3. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Werner of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Colin and Amy Jones of Rock Hill.
Grant and Tessa Alumbaugh of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Carabeth Louise Alumbaugh born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Alumbaugh is the daughter of Bob Wedlake of Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Janet Alumbaugh of Arkansas.
Josh and Melissa McFadden of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Payton Hope McFadden born on Nov. 8. Mrs McFadden is the daughter of Bob and Darlene Richards of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Sherry Youmans of Rock Hill.
Otis Collins and Katherine Mitchum of Lancaster are the parents of son Oden Jeleel Collins born on Nov. 9. Ms. Mitchum is the daughter of Kelly Lawler of Charleston. Paternal grandparent is Maryjane Collins of Kershaw.
Curtis and Autumn Davies of Clover are the parents of son Lucas Cole Davies born on Nov. 9. Mrs. Davies is the daughter of Donnie and Dorothy Collmar of North Carolina. Paternal grandparent is Rhonda Davies of York.
Logan Snyder and Ocean Patterson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jackson Michael Snyder born on Nov. 10. Ms. Patterson is the daughter of Chris and Michelle Patterson of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Michael Snyder and Karen Snyder of Rock Hill.
Johnathan and Kaylee Stokes of Fort Mill are the parents of son John Ranenson Stokes born on Nov. 10. Mrs. Stokes is the daughter of Tony and Lisa Broach of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are John and Christy Stokes of Winnsboro.
John Howard and Amanda Colombo of Rock Hill are the parents of son Carson Lain Howard born on Nov. 10.
Hector Mendoza and Savannah Brehm of York are the parents of son Michael Ben Mendoza born on Nov. 12. Ms. Brehm is the daughter of Mincle McNamara and Keith Brehm of York. Paternal grandparents are Maria Saucedo and Domingo Mendoza of York.
Todd Talford and Sandra McCammon of Lancaster are the parents of son Cameron Joel Talford born on Nov. 12. Ms. McCammon is the daughter of Brent and Joyce McCammon of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Samantha Cunningham and Eddie Baskins of Lancaster.
John Pavlik and Sayani Ponce Lopez of Rock Hill are the parents of son John Mateo Pavlik-Ponce born on Nov. 12.
Deaunte Hughes and Tameca Leach of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Chanel Emma Hughes born on Nov. 13. Ms. Leach is the daughter of Emma Caldwell of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are George Hughes of Indian Trial, N.C. and Jolynn Hughes of Euclid, Ohio.
Kenneth Dunbar and Jakerria Cunningham of Rock Hill are the parents of son Khalil Isaiah Dunbar born Nov. 14. Ms. Cunningham is the daughter of Melissa Cunningham and Ivan Miller of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Trina and Kenneth Dunbar of Columbia.
Cole Martin and Chae Childers of York are the parents of daughter Leyanna Cole Martin born on Nov. 15. Mrs. Childers is the daughter of Greg and Lorna Childers of York. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Martin and Lori Marerom of Rock Hill.
Benjamin and Liz Goodman of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ada Nelly Goodman born on Nov. 15. Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Rusty and Vivian Robinson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Phil Goodman of Scotland and Theresa Connon of the United Kingdom.
Charles and Adrianna Irizarry of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Elaina Rose Irizarry born on Nov. 16. Mrs. Irizarry is the daughter of William and Amy Rodriguez. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Norma Irizarry.
Alec and Ashley Forman of Clover are the parents of son Bowie Wolfe Forman born on Nov. 17. Mrs. Forman is the daughter of John and Ginger Wheeler.
Johnathan Banks and Aldrena Ward of Chester are the parents of daughter Marley Lanee Banks born on Nov. 17. Ms. Ward is the daughter of the late Desirie Ward of Chester and the late David Mayrant. Paternal grandparents are Gwendolyn Banks of Chester and John Banks of Chester.
Christopher Hood and Blair Fernandez of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Penelope Jane Hood born on Nov. 17. Mrs. Fernandez is the daughter of Fran Fernandez of Florida. Paternal grandparents are William and Debbie Hood and Mary Greene of Fort Mill.
David and Lauren Barnes of Rock Hill are the parents of son Thomas Graves Barnes born on Nov. 18. Mrs. Barnes is the daughter of Scott and Angie Ledford of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Bryant and Lynn Barnes of Rock Hill.
Jeremiah and Chrystal McCullough of Chester are the parents of daughter Adria Sarai McCullough born on Nov. 18. Mrs. McCullough is the daughter of Alfred Trapp and Barbara Johnson of Blair. Paternal grandparents are Charlie McCullough Jr. and Gail McCullough of Chester.
Jamarcus Frazier and Shalisa Belk of Lancaster are the parents of twins Jenesis Jamarkeon Frazier and Jayceon Netez Frazier born on Nov. 18.
Emilio and Mallorie Llanas of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Sydney Elizabeth Llanas born on Nov. 20. Mrs. Llanas is the daughter of Robert and Debra Easlick of Arizona. Paternal grandparent is Fermin Llanas of TexasX.
Bryan and Jessica Wardlaw of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Mila Grace Wardlaw born on Nov. 21. Mrs. Wardlaw is the daughter is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Enix of Chester. Paternal grandparents are James Wardlaw of Camden and Susan Hall of Chester.
Desmond Evans and Malkia Muhammad of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Reighlynn A’Naja Evans born on Nov. 21.
Eric Johnson and Latoya Foster of Chester are the parents of daughter Ericka La’shay Johnson born on Nov. 21. Ms. Foster is the daughter of Mildred Foster and James Foster of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Eric Johnson and Vivian McFadden of Chester.
Scott and Cheryl Fleischman of Rock Hill are the parents of son Andrew Scott Fleischman born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Fleischman is the daughter of Randy and Shirley Chamers of Gilbert. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Kimberly Tyndall and Scott Fleischman Sr. of South Carolina.
Lorenzo Wilson and Solita McClurkin of Chester are the parents of daugter Kamarie Anaya Wilson born on Nov. 22. Ms. McClurkin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank McClurkin Jr. of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Vernell Wilson of Bishopville.
Matthew and DeAnna Shannon of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Nora Elizabeth Shannon born on Nov. 23. Mrs. Shannon is the daughter of Gibert Heath III and Deborah Heath of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Donna Shannon of Lancaster.
Michael Wall and Alisha Duncan of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Maddison Alyse Wall born on Nov. 25. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Felicia and Kenneth Richard of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Stephen Wall of Camden.
Patrick and Brittany Lightsey of york are the parents of son Lucas Jackson Lightsey born on Nov. 27. Mrs. Lightsey is the daughter of Alan and Alicia Godfrey of York. Paternal grandparents are Duane Lightsey and Joni Campbell of Rock Hill.
Scottie Gordon and Markilra Owens of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kyndall A’Mour Gordon born on Nov. 27. Ms. Owens is the daughter of Clarence Grafton of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Tammy Burke of Rock Hill.
Darrell Worthy and Shakasha Burros of Chester are the parents of son Christian Nazir Worthy born on Nov. 27. Ms. Burros is the daughter of Aquilla Stradford of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Carolyn Reddick Darrell Worthy of Chester.
Jason and Jordan Scheuvront of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cohen Daniel Scheuvront born on Nov. 28 . Mrs. Scheuvront is the daughter of Shawn Medbery. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Lorentta Scheuvront.
Gregory and Kelly Diehl of Lake Wylie are the parents of daughter Leah Naomi Diehl born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Diehl is the daughter of Roger and Laura Bowling of Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Robin Diehl of Ohio.
Zachary and Anna Grosschmidt of Rock Hill are the parents of son Davison James Grosschmidt born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Grosschmidt is the daughter of Ronnie and Katherine Hargett of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Debbie Grosschmidt of Ohio.
Matthew and Jennifer Krinn of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Natalie Gail Krinn born on Nov. 29. Mrs. Krinn is the daughter of Keith and Stephanie Wilkes of Chapin. Paternal grandparents are John and Jannette Krinn of Indiana.
Avery and Ashley Richards of Fort Mill are the parents of son Christian Arthur Richards born on Nov. 29 . Mrs. Richards is the daughter of Arthur and Tamra Nevins of Kansas. Paternal grandparents are Ethan and Charissa Richards of Kansas.
Florian and Emily Eichhorn of Rock Hill of the parents of son Jackson George Crawford Eichhorn born on Nov. 29. Mrs. Eichhorn is the daughter of Lisa Hovis. Paternal grandparents are Heinrich and Anita Eichhorn of Germany.
Lucas and Isabel Lockwood of Rock Hill are the parents of son Lucas Lockwood Jr. born on Nov. 30. Mrs. Lockwood is the daughter of Rosemary and Chip Burson of Alabama. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Chris Lockwood Alabama.
Aaron Gaither and Donisha Sibley of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Arionna Faith Gaither born on Nov. 30. Ms. Sibley is the daughter is the daughter of Dwayne and Casandra Cousar of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Albert and Essie Gaither of Heath Springs.
Comments