Birth Announcements

Capresha Suber of Chester is the parent of daughter Khaliya Dior Davis born on Nov. 1.

Rusty and Theresa Severance of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kinsley Elaine Severance born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Severance is the daughter of Paul and Mary Bixby of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Russell and Barbara Severance of New York.