Birth Announcements

Felicia Williams of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ta’Laiah Ari’Yanna Williams born on Dec. 1. Ms. Williams is the daughter of Charles English and Lamanda Williams of Rock Hill.
Nick James and Julia Shimko of York are the parents of daughter Gracelynn Alexandrova James born on Dec. 1.
Bryan Dougan and Tiffany Forde of York are the parents son Memphis Kane Dougan born on Dec. 2. Ms. Forde is the daughter Lester Forde and Nicole Davis of York. Paternal are Bryan Dougan Sr. and Patricia Burgess of York.
Keith Dye and Tabatha Marlow of Chester are the parents of son Kaiden O’Raymond Dye born on Dec. 2.
Travis and Stacie Hyslop of Chester are the parents of son Lincoln Brice Hyslop born on Dec. 2. Mrs. Hyslop is the daughter of Phyllis Roberts of Chester and the late Frank Mead. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Hyslop and the late Jackie Cooper.
Kevin Benfield and Jessica Redmond of Indian Land are the parents of son Parker Lee Benfield born on Dec. 2. Ms. Redmond is the daughter of Ed Redmond and Gina McNamara of NY. Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Maureen Benfield of Charlotte.
Daniel Neal and Ashlyn Dickerson of Clover are the parents of son Daniel Lee Neal Jr. born on Dec. 3.
Cody and Taylor Thompson of Lancaster are the parents son Weston Grey Thompson born on Dec. 3. Mrs. Thompson is the daughter of Ricky and Teresa Brown of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Thompson and Julie Thompson of Lancaster.
Aaron Moore and Kebra Currence of Rock Hill are the parents of son Aaron Vesuvius Moore Jr. born on Dec. 5. Ms. Currence is the daughter of Emma Joseph of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Larry Moore and Andrea Glenn of Catawba.
Dontavious Cousar-Hood and Christina Cousar of Rock Hill are the parents of son Donavan Jeremiah Cousar born on Dec. 5. Mrs. Cousar is the daughter of Rose White and William White of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Jamie Cousar of Catawba.
Simeon and Emiley Lindquist of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aurora Maridee Lindquist born Dec. 5. Mrs. Lindquist is the daughter of Kenneth and Vicki Hoag of N.C. Paternal grandparents are Swonte and Linda Lindquist of Siapan US Territory.
Fe’Asia McCray of Rock Hill is the parent of son O’mari Tyshawn D’Wayne McCray born on Dec. 5. Ms. McCray is the daughter of Wallace McCray of Myrtle Beach.
Hayley Clawson of Lancaster is the parent of son Nirvana Marshall Nix born on Dec. 6. Ms. Clawson is the daughter of James Nix and Deena Gray of Lancaster.
Jonathan Carlton and Sylovia Wyatt of Smyrna are the parents of son Jonathan Michael Carlton Jr. born on Dec. 4. Mrs. Wyatt is the daughter of Tony Wyatt and Karen Reynolds of Gaffney. Paternal grandparents are Mike Carlton and Donna Adair of Blacksburg.
Ruben Velasquez and Christie Allen of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Serenity Hope Velasquez born on Dec. 5.
Derek and Angelica Strohl of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kensley Sterling Strohl born on Dec. 5. Mrs. Strohl is the daughter of Charles and Linda Rogers of Calif. Paternal grandparents are Rick Zura and Carol Clause of Fort Mill.
Matthew and Brittney Linn of Rock Hill are the parents of son Rhett James Linn born on Dec. 6. Mrs. Linn is the daughter of Norma Thompson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Karen Linn of Fort Mill.
Freddie and Kristy Ratliff of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Emery Shai Ratliff born Dec. 6. Mrs. Ratliff is the daughter of James and Alice Taylor of Bennettsville. Paternal grandparents are Freddie and Pearl Ratliff of McColl.
Shawn and Keli Thomas of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Sadie Grace Thomas born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Thomas is the daughter of Kelly Evans of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Wayne Thomas of Rock Hill and Barbara Thomas of Fort Mill.
Michael and Jennifer Ferrell of Chester are the parents of daughter Kattalaya Ariel Ferrell born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Rogelio and Maria Mayo of Jalisco. Paternal grandparents are Tiffany Starnes and Michael Ferrell Sr. of Chester.
Brian and Lynn Hammond of Rock Hill are the parents of son Brooks Watson Hammond born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Hammond is the daughter of Buddy Smith of Greenville and Michelle Stapleton of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Hank and Linda Hammond of Rock Hill.
Bryan and Amber Leveritt of Fort Mill are the parents of son Jensen Leigh Leveritt born on Dec. 7. Mrs. Leveritt is the daughter of Tim and Janet Stoelk of Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Oliver and Susan Leveritt of Texas.
Charles and Andrika Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of son Caysen Rhymir Williams born on Dec. 9. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Kimberly Jordan of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Evelyn Williams of Rock Hill.
David and Ashley Marsh of Rock Hill are the parents of son David Asher Marsh born on Dec. 9. Mrs. Marsh is the daughter of Rosalind Wilson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are David Marsh and Marilyn Freeman of N.C.
Joshua and Lauren Tucker of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Athyns Elizabeth Tucker born on Dec. 10. Mrs. Tucker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Edward Maxie Jr. of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Thomas Tucker III of Rock Hill.
Trevor and Genni Lib Threet of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Stalvey Ryan Threet born on Dec. 10. Mrs. Threet is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Malcolm Choate of Columbia. Paternal grandparent is Genevieve Choate of Columbus, N.C.
Josh Brown and Nancy Detter of Clover are the parents of daughter Madalen Shay Brown born on Dec. 11. Ms. Detter is the daughter of Sharon Lackey and Randy Detter of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are David Brown and Sara Kinsler of Clover.
Jody and Amanda Bigham of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Bristol Faith Bigham born on Dec. 11. Mrs. Bigham is the daughter of Lewis and Dawn Blackwell of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are George and Patricia Bigham of North Carolina.
Tyler and Kailee Melton of Chester are the parents of daughter Marailee Rain Melton born on Dec. 12. Mrs. Melton is the daughter of Marjorie Winchester of MCConnells. Paternal grandparents are Kenny Melton and Beth Melton of Chester.
Jamarcus Nash and Jacqueline Marshall of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jamarion Isaiah Nash born on Dec. 11. Ms. Marshall is the daughter of Beverly Harrison of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Corinna Morrau of Fort Mill.
Thomas Richardson and Tylasia Fisher of Fort Lawn are the parents of son Tayden Ja’kye Richardson born on Dec. 12. Ms. Fisher is the daughter of William and Yolanda Caldwell of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Angela Richardson of Lancaster.
Mikel and Amanda Rider of Rock Hill are the parents of son Oliver William Rider born Dec. 13. Mrs. Rider is the daughter of Robert and Jenny Potter of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Charles Rider of Summerville and Carole Gnade of N. Charleston.
Alan and Alexis Ramey of Chester are the parents of daughter Alayna Rose Ramey born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Ramey Is the daughter of Noelia and Angel Trelno of Texas. Paternal grandparents are Mike Ramey and April Ramey of Chester.
William and Carrie Gaddis of Lancaster are the parents of son Charley Wyatt Gaddis born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Gaddis is the daughter of Louise and the late Douglas Hefner of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Jane Gaddis of Lancaster.
Anthony and Angela Drinkard of Clover are the parents of son Conrad John Drinkard born on Dec. 14. Mrs. Drinkard is the daughter of Bob and Deb Schmidt of Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Carter and Brenda Drinkard of North Carolina and Nora Trinidad of Fort Mill.
Robert Barber and Jocelyn Eller of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ella Rose Barber born on Dec. 15. Ms. Eller is the daughter of BJ and Kenneth Eller of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Dana and Keith McElroy of Rock Hill.
Stephen and Keanukachey Spradley of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aliza Kai Spradley born on Dec. 17. Mrs. Spradley is the daughter of Robert Davis and Kimberly Aikens of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Angela Spradley of Rock Hill.
Travis and Hannah Bryant of Clover are the parents of son Tritton Dwayne Bryant born on Dec. 17. Mrs. Bryant is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Whitesides of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Bryant of Clover.
Roderick Wright and Amy Sapp of Lancaster are the parents of son Damari Joziah Wright born on Dec. 16.
Darece White and Felicia Luce of Rock Hill are the parents of son Elijah Amir White born on Dec. 18. Ms. Luce is the daughter of Aaron Luce of York. Paternal grandparents are Edith White and Roy Massey of Rock Hill.
Kody Kirkland and Stephanie McGlothin of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cameron Laine Kirkland born on Dec. 19. Ms. McGlothin is the daughter of Stephen and Becky McGlothin of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Janice Kirkland of Richburg.
Jeremy Youngblood and Charmaine Lindsay of Clover are the parents of son Jeremiah Lamar Lindsay born on Dec. 19.
Kendrick Strong and Brandi Hayes of Chester are the parents of daughter Mahailey Marie Strong born on Dec. 20. Ms. Hayes is the daughter of Marie Hayes of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Mary Strong of Rock Hill.
Jarett and Crystal Walker of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Colby Walker born on Dec. 20. Mrs. Walker is the daughter Danny Parker and Joy Parker of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Lin Walker and Melissa Walker of Rock Hill.
Dayanna Garcia of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Sophia Rose Garcia born on Dec. 20. Ms. Garcia is the daughter of Mrs. Bonachea of Rock Hill.
Justin Adams and Mylajah Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Melody Abigail Adams born on Dec. 20. Ms. Hall is the daughter of Doris Dickerson and Bobby Dickerson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Patricia Adams and Daniel Dukes of Rock Hill.
Darius Melford and Shondara Davis of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Adrianna Sofia Melford born on Dec. 21. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Ms. Adams and Ernest Davis of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Shelia Drakeford and Jeffery Drakeford of Lancaster.
Brandon and Rita Turbeville of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Madison Lynn Turbeville born on Dec. 21. Mrs. Turbeville is the daughter of Joe and Jackie Congel of Charlotte, NC. Paternal grandparents are Gerry Turbeville and Sydney Dean of Rock Hill.
Katy Glover of Rock Hill is the parent of son Carter Reese Glover born on Dec. 20. Ms. Glover is the daughter of Don and Cynthis Glover of Rock Hill.
Ta’Quavius Hemphill and Amiel Ortiz of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Zoie F. Hemphill born on Dec. 22.
Joseph Hackett II and Joy Mattice of Rock Hill are the parents of son Dallas Jay Hackett born on Dec. 24. Ms. Mattice is the daughter of Mary Hardwick of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Jacqueline of Greenwood.
Zachary and Vanessa Leiner of Rock Hill are the parents of son Micah Samuel Leiner born Dec. 25. Mrs. Leiner is the daughter of Samuel Sanchez and Christine Sanchez of Mooresville, N.C. Paternal grandparents are David Leiner of Lexington, N.C. and Cheryl Caudill of Elkin, N.C.
DeAndelo Jackson and Nykierra Young of Chester are the parents of daughter Khloe Kamiya Young born on Dec. 26. Ms. Young is the daughter of Darie Feaster and Scireca Young of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Rochelle Williams of Chester.
Brian Smith and Tianna Jackson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Levi Jaxston Smith born on Dec. 27.
Daniel and Katherine Mason of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Dakota Blythe Mason born on Dec. 27. Mrs. Mason is the daughter of Vernon and Barbara Burns of Nebraska. Paternal grandparents are Wilmer Dorathy Mason of Virginia.
Chris and Hannah Rescigno of York are the parent of daughter Collins Monroe Rescigno born on Dec. 28. Mrs. Rescigno is the daughter of Rufus and Lynn Wallace of York. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Karen Rescigno of Rock Hill.
Aaron and Misty Mundy of Great Falls are the parents of son Finley Aaron Mundy born on Dec. 29. Mrs. Mundy is the daughter of Terry and Lori Carr of N.C. Paternal grandparents are Bret and Mitzi Mundy of N.C.
Frankie Harris and McKayla Arnold of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter McKenna Ann Ceceila Harris born on Dec. 29. Ms. Arnold is the daughter of Jefferey and Sherry Arnold of New York. Paternal grandparents are Mark Harris and Lorna Ferrell of Rock Hill.
Megan Ross of Chester is the parent of son Kendall Antwan Wright born on Dec. 30. Ms. Ross is the daughter of Jennifer Simpson and Hank Ross of Chester.
Earl Hinton and Danielle Rousey of Chester are the parents of son Kaidyn Dajuan Hinton born on Dec. 30. Ms. Rousey is the daughter of Heather Piper of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Dawana and Earl Hinton of Chester.
Enrique Sorcia and Robyn Yarbrough of Gaffney are the parents of daughter Ava Dawn Sorcia born on Dec. 31.
Blake and Helen Dawkins of Clover are the parents of son River Aiden Dawkins born on Dec. 31. Mrs. Dawkins is the daughter of Michael and Amy Rayfield of Blacksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michael Dawkins of Rock Hill and Lisa Adams of Charlotte.
Joshua and Haylee Taylor of York are the parents of son Lukas Joshua Taylor born on Dec. 31. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Clark of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Keith Taylor of Cary, N.C.
Phillip Blake Haynes and Katelyn Auman of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ronan Reese Haynes born on Dec. 31. Ms. Auman is the daughter of Patrick and Kelly Clark of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Phillip and Judy Haynes of Lancaster.
