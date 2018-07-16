Religion news

AME ZION
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Car wash, 10 a.m. Saturday at Advance Auto, Liberty Street, York.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Sacrament of Baptist for four children, 10 a.m. Sunday.
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Homecoming, 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Edward J. Bell. Dinner served. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Terry Wallace.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Boyd HIll Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Gospel Chorus anniversary, 2 p.m. July 22.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Bible study, 5:30 Wednesday with a meal at 6:30 p.m. Liberty kids and youth after.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Homeownership seminar, 10 a.m.-noon July 28. Light refreshments. RSVP: homeonership18.eventbright.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Revival, 6 p.m. July 22 and 7 p.m. June 23-26 with the Rev. John T. McCoy.
Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Chester: Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Frank L. Dickerson.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Women’s Day program, 10:15 a.m. July 22.
Old Wilson Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Chester. First pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Dimayquoaye and Princess Smith, Sunday with the Rev. Joshua Lovelace at 10:30 a.m. and the Rev. Jamaal Edwards at 2 p.m.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Friday with the Rev. Courtney Mills. Joint Convention of Chester and York counties, 10 a.m. July 28. Registration at 9:30 a.m.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Commissioning of the Kentucky Mission Team during worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Evening worship and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Family bingo night and ice cream social, 7-9 p.m. Friday. Feast of St. Anne with cake and coffee after 7 a.m. Mass
St Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Block party, 4-7 p.m. Saturday with food, fun and fellowship. Healing Mission with Paul Rymniak, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Details:803-329-1008
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Pastor Patrick Conley has accepted the position of lead pastor. He is filling the vacancy left when Pastor Mike Wooten, who resigned after 24 years to accept a position in denominational leadership. Conley previously served five years as lead pastor in Clover. He and his wife, Heather have two daughters. Reagan and McKinley. An ordained Bishop, Conley serves on the board of directors for Revival Tabernacle-Malawi. He also serves the South Carolina Church of God as an instructor for the Ministerial Internship Program, where he primarily teaches Christian Apologetics.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY
Place of Grace Church of God of Prophecy, Saluda Street, Rock HIll: Yard sale and hot dog sale, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Supervised children’s activities available during adult Transition Talks forum at 9:15 a.m. Sunday preparing for transition to new pastoral leadership after Aug. 26. Special Beer and Hymns gathering, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Habitat for Humanity work day, Saturday. Contemporary worship, 8:30 a..m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Vacation Bible school, 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday with a parents program Friday. Calvary Hill in concert, 7 p.m. Sunday. July mission project: Family Promise.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: “Meet Will,” 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Sunday. Devotional study, 10:30 a.m. Monday. Vacation Bible school, 6-:30 p.m. July 23-26. Register at 803-328-1496.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. “Deeper Still,” ladies small study group, 11 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a bag lunch. Tea and coffee available.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 5:30-8 p.m. July 22-26. Register at mthollyumc.org.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Vacation Bible school, “Moose on the Loose,” 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Classes for all ages. Food served nightly. Adult classes taught by new pastor the Rev. Beth Drennen.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Asbury Hills day trip, July 25 with a day of creek hiking and worship. Meet at 8 a.m. at the front of the church.
Wesley United Methodist Church, West Jefferson Street, York:
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Shipwrecked,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Register at 803-328-1842.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, Flushing Drive, York: Vacation Bible school, “Color Kingdom,” continues noon-5 p.m. Saturday with a cookout after.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill: Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority “Spirit of Excellence” women’s conference, 10 a.m. June 30 with Ministers LaShanna Thomas, Mary Abell and Kimberly Kirkland. Admission, $30. Details: 803-370-0563 or 803-524-1231.
Summer Gospel Celebration 2018: 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at the former Barr Street Auditorium, 601 E. Meeting St., Lancaster. Doors open at 4 p.m. Artists include Kap and the New True Voices, Victory Travelers, Kendrick Evans and Renew’d, Spiritual Goldenaires, Genesis Mass Choir and the Price Sisters. Tickets: $10, advance; $15, at the door; $3, ages 6-11. Detail: 803-804-4639.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Regeneration Church, North Congress Street, York:
Temple of Praise Kingdom Seekers, meeting at Baymont Inn and Suites, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Service, 5 p.m. Sunday. Marion R. Wilson, pastor.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. Vacation Bible School, “Dare to Believe,” Aug. 9-12.
PENTECOSTAL
Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church, North Main Street, across from Old Carriage Road, Clover: Land dedication, 12:30-1 p.m. July 22. Pastor is Michael Coe.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Road at S.C. 274, York: Summer Jazz concert with the David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays, for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, South Main Street at Parkview Lane, Clover: Youth hot dog and bake sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 21. Drop by or call 803-675-8032 to order.
