50 lawns in 50 states: Man drives across US with mower to fulfill ‘God’s plan’

Rodney Smith, right, of Huntsville, Ala., gives a high five to Erron Blockmon, 9, of Lee's Summit, Kan., after they finished mowing a lawn Tuesday afternoon, July 10, 2018 in Overland Park, Kan. Smith aims to help mow lawns for elderly, veterans or single moms in all 50 states. He calls his effort, "Making a difference one lawn at a time." Smith has only four more states to go after his stop in Kansas. Rich Sugg TNS