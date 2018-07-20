Religion news

ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Boyd HIll Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Gospel Chorus anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Youth Choir reunion celebration, 3 p.m. July 29.
Inspiration Baptist Church, Comer Road, Rock Hill: Carolinas Song Festival presents A Night of Inspiration, 6 p.m. Saturday with Squire Parsons, the Melody Singers Quartet, legacy quartet the Envoys and Charlie Griffin. Admission and parking free. Love offering taken. Details: 704-374-5910.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Vacation Bible school, “Lost and Found,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28. Bring a swim suit for a waterslide (must have parent supervision). Light lunch and family meal at 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Bible study, 5:30 Wednesday with a meal at 6:30 p.m. Liberty kids and youth after.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Homeownership seminar, 10 a.m.-noon July 28. Light refreshments. RSVP: homeonership18.eventbright.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Revival, 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. John T. McCoy.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Women’s Day program, 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Joint Convention of Chester and York counties, 10 a.m. July 28. Registration at 9:30 a.m.
Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, Massey Street, Fort Mill: 74th homecoming, 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Norman Philbeck and special music by the Sisk choirs.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Evening worship and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold dinner and a movie, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Faith Formation resumes Sept. 19 and 23. Altar servers needed. Contact: altarservingsstanne@gmail.com.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Pastor Patrick Conley has accepted the position of lead pastor. He is filling the vacancy left when Pastor Mike Wooten, who resigned after 24 years to accept a position in denominational leadership. Conley previously served five years as lead pastor in Clover. He and his wife, Heather have two daughters, Reagan and McKinley. An ordained Bishop, Conley serves on the board of directors for Revival Tabernacle-Malawi. He also serves the South Carolina Church of God as an instructor for the Ministerial Internship Program, where he primarily teaches Christian Apologetics.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Supervised children’s activities available during adult informal table talks at 9:15 a.m. Sunday preparing for transition to new pastoral leadership after Aug. 26. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Sunday.Special Beer and Hymns gathering, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Supper club at the home of Chet and Ginny Miller, 6 p.m. Saturday. Contemporary worship, 8:30 a..m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Vacation Bible school, “Shipwrecket, July 30-Aug. 3. Dinner meals for The Haven, Aug. 2-3.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday. July mission project: Family Promise.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m.; youth gathering, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Vacation Bible school, 6-:30 p.m. July 23-26. Register at 803-328-1496.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday for crafting and fellowship. All are welcome.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Register at mthollyumc.org.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Chance auction, 1 p.m. July 28. Drop time is noon-1 p.m.. Tickets: $5 for 25 or $20 for 125 tickets.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Soul Revival gospel band, 5 p.m. July 29 with food and fellowship. Love offering taken.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Asbury Hills day trip, Wednesday with a day of creek hiking and worship. Meet at 8 a.m. at the front of the church.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Shipwrecked,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Register at 803-328-1842.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Summer Gospel Celebration 2018: 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at the former Barr Street Auditorium, 601 E. Meeting St., Lancaster. Doors open at 4 p.m. Artists include Kap and the New True Voices, Victory Travelers, Kendrick Evans and Renew’d, Spiritual Goldenaires, Genesis Mass Choir and the Price Sisters. Tickets: $10, advance; $15, at the door; $3, ages 6-11. Detail: 803-804-4639.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Regeneration Church, North Congress Street, York: Hot dog sale, 1 p.m.-until Sunday. Cost: $4, plate; $1.50 hot dog. Proceeds for church bus. Vacation Bible school, “God Takes Care of Me,” 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The McMillians in concert, 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
Temple of Praise Kingdom Seekers, meeting at Baymont Inn and Suites, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Service, 5 p.m. Sunday. Marion R. Wilson, pastor.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. Special people party, 12:30-2 p.m. July 28. GAP Outreach summer cook, 2:30-5:30 p.m. July 28. Vacation Bible School, “Dare to Believe,” Aug. 9-12.
PENTECOSTAL
Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church, North Main Street, across from Old Carriage Road, Clover: Land dedication, 12:30-1 p.m. Sunday. Pastor is Michael Coe.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays, for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Preschool and Elementary swim party at Bethelwoods, 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Youth Lock-In, 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Preschool and elementary children and an adult will meet and help in the HOPE Garden, 8:30 a.m. July 28.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, South Main Street at Parkview Lane, Clover: Youth hot dog and bake sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Drop by or call 803-675-8032 to order.
