Religion news

AME
Adams Chapel AME Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Yard sale, 7-11 a.m. Aug. 18. Back-to-School Bash, noon-3 p.m. with free school supplies, food and fun.
AME Zion
Brooklyn Williamsville AME Zion Church, Ashford Street, Chester: Evangelism service, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the field beside the church.
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Chester: All youth choirs, praise dancers and mimes invited. Revival, 11 a.m. Aug. 19 with the Rev. Otha L. Smith and 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Loretta Adams English and 7 p.m. Aug. 20-23 with the Harold Harris.
China Grove AME Zion Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Homecoming 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Heyward Boyd. All family and friends invited. No revival service during the week.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Gospel Fest 2018, 2 p.m. Sunday. FAKC Closet open noon-2 p.m. Wednesday for those in need of nonperishable items.
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Andre Showers and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with Rev. Ryan O. Godfrey.
Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Revival, Sunday-Thursday with the Archbishop B.R. Wilson, the Revs. Tawanda Berry Harris, Vincent Long and Kimmie Nichols, respectively.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road Catawba: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. William Norris Long. Fellowship dinner, 12:45 p.m. Revival 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Angela W. Boyd.
New Home AME Zion Church, S.C. 49, York: Food pantry, 8 a.m. Aug. 18. One box per family.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Annual Family and Friends Fun Day, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Free entry, food and games. Open to the community. Details: Lizzie Richardson at 704-598-0809
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Revival, 2 p.m. Aug. 19 with the Rev. Preston M. Harrison Sr. and 7 p.m. Aug. 18-22 with the Rev. Herald (Harold) Jones.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Youth retro night, Sunday and Carowinds, Tuesday. Tailgate lunch, after 11 a.m. worship Aug. 26 on the lawn. Dress in favorite team colors. 50th anniversary, Sept. 30 Charter members, contact the church office.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Bible study, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with Mission meal and Liberty Kids after. WMU fall meeting, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Parkway Baptist Church.
Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Springlake Road, York: Annual back-to-school Community Outreach, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. School supplies will be given to students in grades K-12.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot. Free to the public.
James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 with the Rev. Mack McRae. One-night revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 20 with the Rev. Charles Booker Jr.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Meadowbrook Road, Chester: Revival, 11 a.m. Sunday the Rev. Persell Ross, 7 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Keith McCrorey and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with Bishop Billy Wilson.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Alzheimer’s workshop, 10 a.m. Wednesday presented by Dori Burgess. Family and Friends Day, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 19 during worship.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Homecoming, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Arthur Bankhead. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday with the Rev. John Robinson and 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday with the Rev. Charles Booker Sr.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade resumes, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Details: rrbc.org
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Back-to-school pool party, 4 p.m. Sunday. Kentucky Mission Report and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie: Knights of Columbus Council No. 14475, conducted a blood drive Aug. 2 with the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, and collected 45 units of blood Details about Lake Wylie’s All Saints KofC Council: allsaintskofc14475.org
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Aug. 18. Eveything must go. Details: 803-684-3431.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Proceeds will support a Seminarian from St. Anne. Feast of the Assumption of Mary, Wednesday with Masses at 6:30 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saints and Sinners mixed bowling league meets 7:20 p.m. every other Saturday at Strikers.
CHURCH OF GOD
Faith Temple Holiness Church of God, Canal Road, Catawba: Mother Charlie’s seventh annual back to school bash, noon Saturday at the church. Contributions and donations can be dropped off at Evangelist Nelson’s house.
EPISCOPAL
Church of the Good Shepherd, East Liberty Street, York: Annual Antiques, Artisans and More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24-25. Lunch available, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. Local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale.
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday. Lemonade fellowship on the patio after worship. Nursery provided. Supervised children’s activities available during transitional talks at 9 a.m. Sunday. Beer and Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Drive, Rock Hill: Homecoming, morning worship Aug. 19 with Rock Hill District Supt. Joe D. Long Jr. Luncheon after in the family life center.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Back-to-School community event, 11 a.m..-1 p.m. Saturday at Anytime Fitness, Celanese Road with 160 pre-filled backpacks, hot dogs and slushies. United Methodist Women prayer breakfast, 9 a.m. Aug 18. August mission is school supplies for Rosewood Elementary School. Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women collecting anti-flu items for Northside School. A five-week study on Will Williamson’s book “Fear of the Other,” begins Sunday in the Life Choices class.
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Homecoming, 10 a.m. Aug. 18 with revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Youth group, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. “Unafraid” devotional study, 10:30 a.m. Monday. Back-to-School party, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Everyone welcome.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Homecoming, 10 a.m. Sunday with Rev. Sharon Spann Gamble and 3 p.m. with Rev. Millie Nelson Smith, congregational specialist for the Columbia District and the SC African American UMC churches. Revival services, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday with Rev. James Smith of Camden.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Second annual community meal, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 with free haircuts and school supplies. Open to all.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Indoor yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Spots available indoors, $10 with one table. Outdoor spots, $5. Details: 803-417-7668.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Sharon, New Zion and Shady Grove Methodist churches will host a Back to School Bash, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Sharon Park. There will be a dunking booth, bounce house, kids door prizes, games, hot dogs with all the trimmings. Free and open to the community.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Promotion Sunday and Blessing of the Backpacks, Aug. 19. Bibles will be given to rising third-graders. The children of St. John’s are participating in a school supply drive in partnership with the Fort Mill School Foundations. VIP’s will take a Christian Tour trip to The Ark and The Creation Museum, Sept. 12-14. Friends and family are welcome. Details: mrjackson107@yahoo.com. Wednesday night meals and services resume Sept. 12.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Ice cream social and hot dog supper, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Donations accepted.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Taking the City Ministry, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Youth Extravaganza, 5 p.m. Saturday with fellowship, evangelism, free food and clothing, bounce house and games. For transportation, call 803-328-2263 two hours prior to the event.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP outreach, noon Aug. 25 at Highland Park apartments. Financial Peace class, 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays, for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Discovery class for those who want to learn more about membersihp at Oakland, after worship Sunday. Blessing of the Backpacks, 10 a.m. Aug. 19. College Ministry begins 7 p.m. Aug. 27 for college students and college-aged young adults at the Presbyterian Student Center. Details: Landon at ldillard@oapc.us
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
