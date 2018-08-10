Birth announcements

Michael Thompson and Tabatha Blackwell of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Samantha Ann Thompson born on June 1. Ms. Blackwell is the daughter of Patricia Blevins and James Blevins of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Velma Thompson and Marvin Thompson of Rock Hill.
Michael and Krystal Long of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Riley Rose Long born on June 2. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Dianne Taylor of Smyrna. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Rebecca Roderick of Rock Hill.
Chase and Kristen Reinhardt of Rock Hill are the parents of son John Banner Reinhardt born on June 2. Mrs. Reinhardt is the daughter of Sherwood and Colleene Mackey of Brevard, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Carolyn Simpson and the late Bill Reinhardt of Rock Hill.
Kenneth Evans and Amber Scott of York are the parents of son Logan Scott Evans born on June 2. Ms. Scott is the daughter of Kellie Lucas of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Merlyn and Melinda Evans of York.
Collin and Morgan Boozer of York are the parents of son Connor Levi Boozer born on June 3. Mrs. Boozer is the daughter of Andy and Kim Clabough of York. Paternal grandparents are Bud Boozer and Candy Lucas of Rock Hill.
Khyre Block and Brianna Bright of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kyler Grae Block born on June 4.
Antonn Thorne and Dedria Carter of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aaliyah Shanelle Thorne born on June 4. Ms. Carter is the daughter of Jerome Mobley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Betty Lee Thorne of Rock Hill.
Taylor Childers of Sharon is the parent of Harley Angel Shuford born on June 5. Ms. Childers is the daughter of Thomas Turnage of York and Hope Ramsey of Sharon.
Shane and Jessica Hale of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ellie Mae Hale born on June 5. Mrs. Hale is the daughter of L.H. Dickert Jr. and Margaret Robinson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Joseph Hale of Rock Hill.
Jonathan Belton and Ericah Jeter of Chester are the parents of daughter Jiayah Lynn Belton born on June 6. Ms. Jeter is the daughter of the late Robin Jeter and the late Leroy Culp of Chester. Paternal grandparents are James Culp and Carolyn Belton of Chester.
Scott and Katherine Edgell of Fort Mill are the parents of son Finnian William Richard Edgell born on June 6. Mrs. Edgell is the daughter of Richard and Ingrid Foster of Lakeland, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Jane Edgell of Fort Mill.
Grant and Heather Stacks of Fort Lawn are the parents daughter Adley Porter Stacks born on June 6. Mrs. Stacks is the daughter of David and Wendy Jordan of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Phillips Stacks and Donna Dassaro of Lancaster.
Josh and Laurie Plyer of Rock Hill are the parents of son Grantson Olin Plyer born on June 7. Mrs. Plyer is the daughter of Elizabeth Travis of Blacksburg, Va.
Isabelle Arrants of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Peyton Elizabeth Arrants born on June 8. Ms. Arrants is the daughter of Terry Arrants and Melissa Arrants of Rock Hill.
Zachary and Mykaela Blue of Kershaw are the parents of Cooper Thomas Blue born on June 8. Mrs. Blue is the daughter of Brian and Kristen Cairnes of Heath Springs. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Laura Blue of Lancaster.
Ladavia Adams of Chester is the parent of twins Ki’Yon Lamar Adams and Ke’Yon Lamont Adams born on June 10. Ms. Adams is the daughter of Latasha Collins and Dary Adams of Chester.
Taylor Richards of Clover is the parent of son Maximus Alexander Farrier born on June 10. Ms. Richards is the daughter of James Richards of Clover.
Sean and Christine Duffen of Richburg are the parents of daughter Ashley Evon Elizabeth Duffen born on June 11. Mrs. Duffen is the daughter of Michael Bullock of Brentwood, N.H. and Elizabeth Wade-Walker of Cerritos, Calif.
Trent and Karee Simon of Rock Hill are the parents of son William Lane Simon born on June 12. Mrs. Simon is the daughter of Mick Hunter and Casey Englert of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mark Simon and Paula Simon of Rock Hill.
Derrick Carothers and Taylor Thornburg of Lake Wylie are the parents of son Lucian Scot Carothers born on June 12. Ms. Thornburg is the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Thornburg of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Candy Thornburg of Clover.
Marcus Bouler and Jillian Franklin of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ja’Mariyah Sinclaire Bouler born on June 12. Ms. Franklin is the daughter of Verla Decker of Rock Hill and Raymond Franklin of Chillicothe, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Denise Bouler of Rock Hill and Kenneth Bouler of Chester.
Joshua and Courtney Mericle of Rock Hill are the parents of son Pierson Banks Mericle born on June 13. Mrs. Mericle is the daughter of Crystal Gregory of York. Paternal grandparent is Kathi Mericle of Rock Hill.
Joshua and Tanner Stilwell of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Warren Faye Stilwell born on June 14. Mrs. Stilwell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cantrell of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Billy Ray Stilwell of Chester.
Jason and Farrah Portwood of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jacob Sawyer Portwood born on June 15. Mrs. Portwood is the daughter of Richard and Brenda DeMarco of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Jennifer Portwood of Florence, Ky.
Tyler Jones and Imoni Dunner of Rock Hill are the parents of son Mikah Donnell Jones born on June 15. Ms. Dunner is the daughter of Marvin and Wanda Duner of Columbia. Paternal grandparent is Brenda Kelly of Spartanburg.
Phillip and Brittany Ayers of Rock Hill are the parents of son Zeb Hudson Ayers born on June 16. Mrs. Ayers is the daughter of Brenda and Denny Bain and Joseph and Cydne Mosier of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are June and Scott Shouse and Kenny and Kim Ayers of Florida.
O’Leasha Woods of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter O’Layshia Za’Nise Woods born on June 18. Ms. Woods is the daughter of Lisa and Anthony Woods of Chester.
Erica Foote of Chester is the parent of son Kenya Marquez Foote born on June 18. Ms. Foote is the daughter of Jacqueline Caldwell and Eric and Kanesha Foote of Chester.
Joshua Leong and Huyen Phan of Matthews are the parents of son Chase Minh Leong born on June 19. Mrs. Phan is the daughter of Khiem Phan and Nghiem Cao of Matthews, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Denise Leong of Matthews, N.C.
Douglas and Catherine Evans of Catawba are the parents of son Timothy James Evans born on June 20. Mrs. Evans is the daughter of Wallace and Catherine Martin of Hickory Grove. Paternal grandparents are Glen and Marsha Evans of Catawba.
Daniel and Diana Leaver of Fort Mill are the parents of son Caden Alexander Leaver born on June 20. Mrs. Leaver is the daughter of Donald and Carolyn Hall of North Tonawanda, N.Y. and Charles and Sandra Edington of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Gregory and Natalie Leaver of North Tonawanda, N.Y.
George Gomez and Isella Avila of Fort Mill are the parents of son Julius Gioell Gomez born on June 20.
Deryk Buchanon and Tiffany Bailey of Lancaster are the parents of son Da’Marius Tyrel Belk-Buchanon born on June 21. Ms. Bailey is the daughter of James Bailey and Jacqueline Belk-Bailey of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Dale and Patricia Buchanon of Lancaster.
Quintin Williams and Kya Brown of York are the parents of daughter Malaysia-Quinn Ayelda Williams born on June 22. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Martel and Tara Brown of York. Paternal grandparent is Eric Duckson of St. Matthews.
William Bigham and Victoria Evans of Rock Hill are the parents of son Lincoln Blaise Bigham born on June 22. Ms. Evans is the daughter of Billie Evans and Danny Evans of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Amy Bigham and Rick Bigham of Rock Hill.
William and Brittany Leake of York are the parents of son Harper William Leake born on June 25. Mrs. Leake is the daughter of James Gibson and Tracy Caraski of SC. Paternal grandparents are John and Susan Leake of York.
Shelby Baker of Clover is the parent of daughter Amelia Callen Baker born on June 27. Ms. Baker is the daughter of Joe and Shelene Baker of Clover.
Cedric Owens and Quintya Mobley of York are the parents of son Xander Louis Owens born on June 28.
John Comps and Lakeisha Pressley of Chester are the parents of daughter Ja’Niyah Emonii Comps born on June 28.
Brandon and Anna Tomlin of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Margaret Grace Tomlin born on June 29. Mrs. Tomlin is the daughter of James and Johna Lancaster of Duncan. Paternal grandparents are Jack and Dana Tomlin of Rock Hill.
Kevin Gregory and Jennifer Ramsey of York are the parents of son Ramsey Craig Gregory born on June 30.
