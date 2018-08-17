Religion news

AME
Adams Chapel AME Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Yard sale, 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Back-to-School Bash, noon-3 p.m. with free school supplies, food and fun.
AME Zion
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Chester: All youth choirs, praise dancers and mimes invited. Revival, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Otha L. Smith and 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Loretta Adams English and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Harold Harris.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kimmie Nichols and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with the Rev. Kenneth Q. James.
New Home AME Zion Church, S.C. 49, York: Food pantry, 8 a.m. Saturday. One box per family.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 with the Rev. Rev. Sharon Browning, Presiding Elder New Rock Hill District. Revival, 7 p.m. Aug. 27-30 with the Rev. Dr. Vincent Meekings.
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: South Carolina Evangelism Experience, was Friday. Evangelism workshops, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday with a Family Day/Back to School festival at noon featuring games, waterslides, music, food, popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy machines. Revival, 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Henry Gregory; 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Henrico D. White; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with the Revs. Christian Simmons and Duran H. Mitchell, respectively.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Revival, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Preston M. Harrison Sr. and 7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday with the Rev. Harold Jones.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Family and Friends Day, 2 p.m. Aug. 26 with the Rev. Richard Woods. Dinner served.
Steele Hill AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway Lancaster: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Valarie Maness. Dinner served 1:15-2:15 p.m. Revival continues, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Eldren D. Morrison.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 50th anniversary, Sept. 30 Charter members, contact the church office.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Bible study, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with Mission meal and Liberty Kids after. Homecoming, Sept. 9. Fellowship meal after worship.
James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Mack McRae. One-night revival, 7 p.m. Monday with the Rev. Charles Booker Jr.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, 10:15 a.m. Sunday during worship.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade resumes, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Details: rrbc.org
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday with Ordination of Baptism. New York Mission report and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Jim & Nick’s 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Choir kickoff, cook out and preview of the Christmas cantata, 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Revival, 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Donnie Dye; 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Chester F. Brown III and 7 p.m. Monday- Thursday with the Rev. Jerard Buckson.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Aug. 18. Eveything must go. Details: 803-684-3431.
EPISCOPAL
Church of the Good Shepherd, East Liberty Street, York: Annual Antiques, Artisans and More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24-25. Lunch available, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. Local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale.
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday. Lemonade fellowship on the patio after worship. Nursery provided. Supervised children’s activities available during transitional talks at 9 a.m. Sunday. Encore edition of Beer and Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Special celebration of Pastor Jeff Lingle’s 29 years ministry at Epiphany, Aug. 26.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday with a preview of Anne Graham Lotz, Sept. 15, program in Rock Hill on “Effective Prayer, for Such a Time as This.”
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Drive, Rock Hill: Homecoming, morning worship Sunday with Rock Hill District Supt. Joe D. Long Jr. Luncheon after in the family life center.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women prayer breakfast, 9 a.m. Saturday. August mission is school supplies for Rosewood Elementary School. Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women collecting anti-flu items for Northside School.
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Homecoming, 10 a.m. Sunday with revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Back-to-School party, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Everyone welcome. Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Youth group, 5 p.m. Sunday. “Unafraid” devotional study, 10:30 a.m. Monday. United Methodist Men and UMW, 7 p.m. Monday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Deeper Still, small study group, 11 a.m. Tuesday with devotion, fellowship and lunch. Bring a bag lunch. Drinks available.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Second annual community meal, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday with free haircuts and school supplies. Open to all.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Promotion Sunday and Blessing of the Backpacks, Sunday. Bibles will be given to rising third-graders. VIP’s will take a Christian Tour trip to The Ark and The Creation Museum, Sept. 12-14. Friends and family are welcome. Details: mrjackson107@yahoo.com. Wednesday night meals and services resume Sept. 12.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Anne Graham Lotz: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
MorningStar Fellowship Church, Star Light Drive, Fort Mill: Food Truck night, 5-9 p.m. Saturday with the Hot N Dog, Momo Truck, and My Boricua Kitchen. Trucks feature foods from barbecue to Caribbean cuisine.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP outreach, noon Aug. 25 at Highland Park apartments. Financial Peace class, 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays, for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Blessing of the Backpacks, 10 a.m. Sunday. College Ministry begins 7 p.m. Aug. 27 for college students and college-aged young adults at the Presbyterian Student Center. Details: Landon at ldillard@oapc.us
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool open house, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday. First day is Wednesday. Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday.
