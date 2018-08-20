Birth announcements

Michael and Shelley Head of Lancaster are the parents of son Kaleb Michael Head born July 2. Mrs. Head is the daughter of Jimmy and Sherry Hinson of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are Aaron Head and Juliet Harris of Rock Hill.
Dakota and Brittany Rogers of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Sophia Abigail Rogers born July 2. Mrs. Rogers is the daughter of Donald and Priscilla Wallace of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Patricia Rogers of Fort Mill.
James McKenna and Aliesha Phillips of York are the parents of daughter Ansley Elizabeth McKenna born July 3.
Jonathan Jupena and Miranda Magnolia of Fort Mill are the parents of son Myles Rhyder Jupena born July 4. Ms. Magnolia is the daughter of Anthony Magnolia and Tammie Leonhardt of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are William Jupena and Robin Ann Harrington of Rock Hill.
Darrell and Jodi Hayes of Clover are the parents of daughter Amelia McKay Haynes born July 4. Mrs. Haynes is the daughter of Johnny and Cindy Williams of York. Paternal grandparent is Dorothy Haynes of Clover.
Damien Feemster and Meranda Craig of Rock Hill are the parents of son D’Khari Elijah Feemster born July 5. Ms. Craig is the daughter of Dina Craig of Rock Hill.
Dut Yai and Vironica Mou of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Akuol Dut Yai born July 6. Mrs. Mou is the daughter of Garang Mou of South Sudan. Paternal grandparents are Akot Yai and Abuk Ker of South Sudan.
Clifton Gilmore and Sara Dawkins of York are the parents of son Christian Xzavier Lamar Gilmore born July 6. Ms. Dawkins is the daughter of Robert and Catherine Dawkins of Union. Paternal grandparents are Donnie Wells and Juanita McConell of York.
Tyler and Brooke Adkins of Rock Hill are the parents of Georgia Rose Adkins born July 7. Mrs. Adkins is the daughter of Hutch and Kim Neely of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Brian Adkins and Tiffany Sessoms of Rock Hill.
Furman Williams and Destiny Harvell of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aubrey Brooke Williams born July 8. Ms. Harvell is the daughter of Barbie and Chris Harvell of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Furman and Angela Williams of Fort Mill.
Nicholas Plyler and Michaela Harris of Kershaw are the parents of daughter Loghan Harper Plyler born July 9. Ms, Harris is the daughter of Michael Helms of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Marie Plyler of Pageland.
Vane Scott Jr. and Calandra Brown of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Summer Rose Scott born July 9. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Dennis and Joyce Brown of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Vane and Rosalind Scott of Newark, N.J.
William and Candice Patrick of Rock Hill are the parents of twin boys William Moore Patrick V and Alexander Lawrence Patrick born July 9. Mrs. Patrick is the daughter of John and Michelle Perry of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Jane Cherry of Chester.
Michael and Rashieqwa Stevenson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mariah Lashawn Stevenson born July 10.
Imari Nelson of Chester and Yasheka Roberts of Rock Hill are the parents of son Iyon Rashaad Nelson born July 10. Ms. Roberts is the daughter of Maurice Roberts and Frances Mobley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Richard Nelson of Chester and Patricia Pendergrass of Buffalo, N.Y.
Kevin Shaw and Alexandria Gray of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Charleigh Ruth Shaw born July 10 .
Timothy and Ana Ross of York are the parents of son Kingston Emillio Ross born July 10. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Agustin and Aurelia Martinez of York. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Shirley Ross of York.
Tyrone Davis and Diana Garcia of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Zoey Brooklyn Davis born July 12. Ms. Garcia is the daughter of Maribel Almos of New York, N.Y. Paternal grandparent is Michelle Davis of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Justin and Brianna Totherow of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Carly Faye Totherow born July 13. Mrs. Totherow is the daughter of Anglea Ray of Spartanburg. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Dee Totherow of Rock Hill.
Marshall and Stephanie Kirkman of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Sawyer Joann Kirkman born July 13. Mrs. Kirkman is the daughter of Donnie and Sissy Brown of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Patti Kirkman of Rock Hill.
Javier and Lindsay Capistran of York are the parents of daughter Luciana Rae Capistran born July 14. Mrs. Capistran is the daughter of Jimmy and Sarah Gladden of York. Paternal grandparents are Manuel and Gloria Capistran of York.
Luis Torres and Heather Hines of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Charlotte Stephanie Torres born July 15. Ms. Hines is the daughter of Clyde and Donna Hines of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ruben and Rossana Torres of Monroe, N.C.
Devion Taybron and Shania Mills of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aiyanna Denise Taybron born July 16. Ms. Mills is the daughter of Vickie Johnson and Charles Mills of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ronnie Taybron and Michelle Taybron of Rock Hill.
Clint and Kayla Armstrong of Clover are the parents of son Nash Wilder Armstrong born July 16. Mrs. Armstrong is the daughter of Jason Nivens of Smyrna and Keli Spencer of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Cheryl Armstrong of Clover.
Gregory Crawford and Britney Douglas of York are the parents of son Isaiah Demarion Crawford born July 17.
Benjamin and Johna Bishop of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Madisyn Paige Bishop born July 18. Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of Carol Bennett of Millin. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Shelby Bishop of Rock Hill.
Brady and Crystal Unger of Clover are the parents of daughter Keygen Reignn Unger born July 18. Mrs. Unger is the daughter of Tammy and Jimmy McClain of York. Paternal grandparents are Corrina Hoffman and Scott Unger of Maryland.
Brad and Vivian Naperski of Rock Hill are the parents of son Carson James Naperski born July 18. Mrs. Naperski is the daughter of Sidney and Dionne of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Lynn of Jupiter, Fla.
Keenyona Truesdale of Lancaster is the parent of daughter Karmyn Massey born July 18. Ms. Truesdale is the daughter of Steve Truesdale and Kemehsa Lowery of Lancaster.
Antonio Frazier and Aja White of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Alani Brielle Frazier born July 18. Ms. White is the daughter of Ethel White of Rock Hill.
Raju Katkam and Krishnapriya Dasani of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Samanvitha Katkam born July 18.
Randy Major and Joy Gaston of Rock Hill are the parents of son Randin Malone Major born July 19. Ms. Gaston is the daughter of Mary Edwards of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Randy Major and Marie Major of Sumter.
Courtney Allen and Abigail Oliver of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Shilo Rose Oliver born July 20. Mrs. Oliver is the daughter of Jennifer Reinman of Florence. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Pam Oliver of Florence.
Andrew and Dana Woodhurst of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lily Rose Woodhurst born July 20. Paternal grandparents are Andrew Woodhurst and Melnda Woodhurst of Rock Hill.
Kelli Ashworth of Chester is the parent of son Mason Carter Reeder born July 21. Ms. Ashworth is the daughter of Danny Ashworth and Karen Deese of Rock Hill.
Jason Rhyne and Angel Herring of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Autumn Rebecca Rhyne born July 21. Ms. Herring is the daughter of Theresa and Tracy Rabon of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Kenny Rhyne and Taska Kluttz of Rock Hill.
Gruma Smith and Deunta Hughes of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jaxon Conner Smith born July 22. Ms. Hughes is the daughter of Kennetta Johnson of Rock Hill.
Jonny and Brittany Parker of Clover are the parents of daughter Emma Rose Parker born July 23. Mrs. Parker is the daughter of Renee Walden of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Randall and Tina Parker of Clover.
Tevin Neal and Latasha Brice of Rock Hill Are the parents of son Blaze Mckai Neal born July 23. Ms. Brice is the daughter of Tina Brice of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Steve Forbes of Virginia Beach, Va.
Kellen Bazemore and Kathleen Barbaree of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kaylen Marie Bazemore born July 23. Ms. Barbaree is the daughter of Jim and Carla Barbaree of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Rick Bazemore and Tammy Turner of Fort Mill.
Keith Dover and Haley Lanier of York are the parents of daughter Gracie Leesa Nicole White born July 25. Ms. Lanier is the daughter of Frankie Gibson and Tammy Lanier of York. Paternal grandparents are Mike Dover and Michelle Dover of York.
Matthew and JoBeth Faile of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Miller Elizabeth Faile born July 25. Mrs. Faile is the daughter of Jerry and Carla Hardister of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Perry Faile and Kelly Dixon of Rock Hill.
William and Kelly Sporney of York are the parents of son Bryson Michael Sporney born July 25. Mrs. Sporney is the daughter of Bob Matthew and Collen Welson of Buffalo, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Donald Sporney and Berry Sporney of Buffalo, N.Y.
Aquino and Tenay Spann of Rock Hill are the parents of son Talen Noah Spann born July 25. Mrs. Spann is the daughter of Thomas and Sharmanie George of North Charleston.
Kendrick and Stephanie Cook of Lancaster are the parents of son Kendrick Roncasey Cook Jr. born July 25. Mrs. Cook is the daughter of Lorenzo Stinson and Creola Stinson of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Darryl Evans of Lancaster, Nigeria Belton of Great Falls, and Deborah Dreakford of Fort Mill.
James and Katie Goforth of Clover are the parents of daughter Alison Fae Goforth born July 25. Mrs. Goforth is the daughter of Patrick and Rosemary Harrington of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Patricia Goforth of Clover.
Logan Clack of Chester is the parent of son Carver Sage Clack born July 26. Ms. Clack is the daughter of Brian and Laura Clack of Chester.
Christopher Young and Hanna Dallas of Fort Mill are the parents of son Maverick Blaise Young born July 26. Ms. Dallas is the daughter of Will Dallas and Desiree Hannon of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Sam Young and Penny Roberts of Charlotte.
Matthew Robb and Melanie Wilson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Nathan Alexander Robb born July 26. Ms. Wilson is the daughter of Mary Wilson of Rock Hill.
Emily Hepler of York is the parent of daughter Violet Nicole Petty born July 26. Ms. Hepler is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Hepler of York.
Zehao Zhang and Xiao Chun Fang of Catawba are the parents of daughter Heidi Zhang born July 27.
Shane Price and Amber Brown of Clover are the parents of daughter Kayleigh Shae Price born July 27. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Linda Dessaint of Clover and Jerry Stamey of Morganton, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Melton of Clover and Daniel Price of Morganton, N.C.
Chris and Maya Haught of Edgemoor are the parents of son Matthias Apolonio Haught born July 27. Mrs. Haught is the daughter of Oscar and Shirley Rinen of San Jacinto, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Kelso Haught and Lori Tuerina of Dallas, Oregon.
Matthew and Leanna Downing of Tega Cay are the parents of daughter Avery Grace Downing born July 27. Mrs. Downing is the daughter of Gary Tucker of Columbus, N.C. and Diana Gearhart of Front Royal, Va. Paternal grandparents are Brien Downing and Donna Downing of York.
Tyler Fletcher and Annabelle Voss of Fort Mill are the parents of son Sebastian Tyler Fletcher born July 30. Ms. Voss is the daughter of Drew and Kelli Voss of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Barry Fletcher of Fort Mill.
Jimmy and Ashley Ward of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Adaline Mae Ward born July 31. Mrs. Ward is the daughter of Duke and Cathy Brown of Surfside Beach. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Cara Ward of Rock Hill.
John and Hope Kean of Rock Hill are the parents of son Oliver Zani Kean born July 31. Mrs. Kean is the daughter of Bobbi Roell of Levittown, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are John and Rose Kean of Levittown, N.Y.
