Birth announcements

Gary Horn and Brandi Ellis of Sharon are the parents of son Gunnar Lee Horn born on Aug. 2. Ms. Ellis is the daughter of Phillip and Sandra Ellis of Sharon. Paternal grandparent is Lunn Wylie of Gaffney.
John and Brittany Rhoades of Clover are the parents of daughter Kaiya Nicole Rhoades born on Aug. 2. Mrs. Rhoades is the daughter of Wayne and Connie Roberts of Blacksburg. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Ellie Rosenberg of Springville, N.Y.
Shaun Easter and Astra Love-Easter of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jasiah Rashaun Easter born on Aug. 3. Mrs. Love-Easter is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert K. Love of McConnells. Paternal grandparent is Samuel Easter.
Kyle and Holly Rogers of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Ariella Nicole Rogers born on Aug. 4. Mrs. Rogers is the daughter of the late Donald Morris and Vicki Underwood and Phillip Cauthen of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Donna Rogers of Lancaster.
Jaisha Walton of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ai’Lea McKennly Semaj Walton born on Aug. 4. Ms. Walton is the daughter of James Walton and Gigi Stinson of Rock Hill.
Harry and Natalie Rivera of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Emma Maria Rivera born on Aug. 7. Mrs. Rivera is the daughter of David and Helen Howell of North Augusta. Paternal grandparents are Jairo Rivera and Nigareth Ariza of Charlotte.
Jessie Boatwright of Rock Hill is the parent of son Ryder Jeffrey Boatwright born on Aug. 8. Ms. Boatwright is the daughter of Evie and Dary Henry and Jeff Boatwright and Janene White of Rock Hill.
James Warren and Christina Hall of Lake Wylie are the parents of daughter Ainsley Ruth Warren born on Aug. 8. La’Brian McCrorey and Haley Poag of Chester are the parents of daughter Madison Reign McCrorey born on Aug. 9.
Christopher Alexander and Destiny Dennis of York are the parents of daughter Piper Ann-Lynn Alexander born on Aug. 9. Ms. Dennis is the daughter of Danny Dennis and Jody Dennis of Omak, Wash. Paternal grandparents are Diane Alexander and Larry Alexander of Clover.
Jessica Hall of Rock Hill is the parent of son Karson Julius Caldwell born on Aug. 10. Ms. Hall is the daughter of Delores Simpson and Frederick Hall of Chester.
