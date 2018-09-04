Religion news

AME Zion
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: ”I Am Her” Women’s Weekend, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Boys-to-Men program, 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Dinner served.
Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Rock Hill: Men’s Choir 25th anniversary, 5 p.m. Sept. 1
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Sandy River Baptist Association Upper Division: Usher’s Ministry, 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, 1500 McFarland Road, York.
Boyd HIll Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Revival, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. J.T. Barber, 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Floyd, 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Anthony Johnson and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday with the Revs. Iris Kennedy, Michael Golden and Donnie Dye.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Revival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kimberly Moore and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday with the Rev. Jakeem Bowman.
Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: The Rev. Frank Blues 10th anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner at 12:30 p.m. Homecoming and revival, Sept. 9-12.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: 30th Homecoming, 10 a.m. Sept. 9 with The Churchmen who will help lead in worship and have concert prior to lunch. Ordination service for the Rev. Derek Bates. No Sunday school.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 50th anniversary, Sept. 30 Charter members, contact the church office, 803-366-3443. All members, former members are invited. Lunch after
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Family night, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Homecoming, Sept. 9. Fellowship meal after worship. Janie Chapman Week of Prayer, Sept. 9-16. Mission March, Sept. 16.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Meadowbrook Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Sept. 9.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade, 5-7 p.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 9.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station resume, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Rose of Sharon Hour of Prayer, 11 a.m.-noon Thursdays beginning Thursday. Open to the community.
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, South Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Homecoming, Sept. 9 with missionaries David Powell and family speaking. Special music by Molded Clay.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday with ordination service for Allan Terry. No evening activities. Missions Kick-off, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie: The Knights of Columbus will launch its fifth annual Coats for Kids campaign in September. Donations from parishioners will be collected after all Masses Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 22-23. Anyone interested in donating, call 803-684-7852.
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday Mass schedule has resumed regular hours and 8 and 10:30 a.m. in English, and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Blood Drive sponsored by Knights of Columbus, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the church. Religious Ed classes begin Sept. 23. 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner is Oct. 26-27.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: International Festival dinner, 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Tickets: $35. Hospitality luncheon, 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mary’s Cafe, Firetower Road, Rock Hill.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Family Enrichment Day, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 with bounce houses, free food, snow cones, cotton candy, fish, hot dogs, gospel singing, face painting, and our famous hay rides. There will be free blood pressure/sugar checks, early childhood development activities and games like corn hole, basketball, and jump rope. Family and Friends Day Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is growing in the greater Charlotte area and Aug. 26, its congregations were restructured and new leaders were chosen. Congregations in the Church of Jesus Christ, called wards, are organized geographically and typically contain between 200-500 members. A group of wards is called a stake. It is led by a president and two counselors and typically consists of between five and twelve wards. Two new wards, the Steele Creek and Indian Land wards, and one new stake, called the Fort Mill South Carolina Stake, have been created in the greater Charlotte area. This brings the total number of congregations to thirty-one and the number of stakes to four. Blake Smith is the new stake president, with Bill Ennis and Craig Aeschbacher as counselors. To learn more, visit Mormon.org.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel High Holiday schedule: Erev Rosh Hashanah, 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Rosh Hashanah Service, 10 a.m. Sept. 10; Shabbat Shuvah, 7 p.m. Sept. 14 all at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Erev Yom Kippur, 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Yom Kippur 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 19, both at The Grove in Carolina Orchards, (turn into the parking lot at the Model Village and Amenities Center), 1285 Carolina Orchards Blvd Fort Mill. Details: 803-619-9707 or templesolelsc.org
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday with guest pastor the Rev. Kenneth Killikin. Nursery provided. Sunday school Rally Day, 9 a.m. Sept. 9. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, Sept. 9.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday at Flint Hill Baptist Church, Rock HIll. Hunger Outreach food preparation and delivery, 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women collecting anti-flu items for Northside School. Sign up for pictures to be taken, 2-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for the pictorial directory. Homecoming, Sept. 16 with the Rev. Dennis Lee. Covered-dish lunch after.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Sunday. Addie McClintock Circle, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Laity Sunday, 11 a.m. Sunday with lay leader Frank Caldwell and others. Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Monday. Deeper Still, small study group, 11 a.m. Tuesday with devotion, fellowship and lunch. Bring a bag lunch. Drinks available.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper resumes, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. Proceeds to youth retreats and missions. Open to the community.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Wednesday night meals and services resume Sept. 12.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 with the Rev. Joshua Fite. The Rev. Marvin Jones, music and worship professor at Olivet Nazarene University, is guest soloist. The Rev. Brian Watts will direct the chancel choir.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Anne Graham Lotz: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum. Tickets are still available. A computer glitch indicated tickets were sold out. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253, seekinggodofyorkcounty.org or Shepherd’s Fold Bookstore. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.
IMARAs Health Tour, 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Clinton College, Crawford Road with Polly Sheppard and Felicia Sanders, survivors of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston. Free but register at http://www,imarawoman.com/health-empowerment-tour-speakers-sept-15-felicia-sanders-polly-sheppard/ IMARA Woman’s mission is to empower women of color by being a source of inspiration on issues of health, professional development, education, business and family.
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Restoration Church, Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn: Limited tickets available for “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. Call 910-528-9614.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP outreach, noon Sept. 8 at Fort Mill Housing Authority. Rose’s Kitchen, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. Financial Peace class, 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays.
PRESBYTERIAN
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday with Donna Wylie, author of “Dark Corner of War,” a biography of her uncle Charles Sumpter Wylie who served in World War II. Back at It Blast, Sept. 9 with picnic and games on the front lawn after worship. Food provided. Sunday school resumes, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 9. All ages.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Financial Peace University Sunday classes begin Sept. 16; Wednesday classes, Sept. 19 in the Westminster sanctuary. The 9-week classes are Biblically based and teach families who to manage their money. Cost for the kit that includes workbook, Financial Peace book, envelope system, budgeting forms and software is $100 (sholarships available). Childcare provided Wednesday. Anyone can attend the first class free. Details: 803-366-3107, 803-487-4330 or srunner@comporium.net.
