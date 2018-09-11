Religion news

AME Zion
New Loves AME Zion Church, Fewell Road, Clover: Homecoming, 2 p.m. Sunday and revival 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with the Rev. Grady Moss Sharps, ret. Air Force.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Appreciation program for the Rev. and Mrs. Donald R. Bouler, 5 p.m. Sept. 15 with the Rev. Preston Harrison Sr. This is a formal affair. All are welcome.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Boys-to-Men program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinner served.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Sandy River Baptist Association Upper Division: Usher’s Ministry, 10 a.m. Saturday at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, 1500 McFarland Road, York.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: “The Old Ship of Zion,” 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in the family life center. Donation: $10. Free for children 6 and younger. Door prizes. Proceeds to the building fund.
Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Homecoming and revival, Sunday-Wednesday.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: 30th Homecoming, 10 a.m. Sunday with The Churchmen who will help lead in worship and have concert prior to lunch. Ordination service for the Rev. Derek Bates. No Sunday school.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 50th anniversary, Sept. 30 Charter members, contact the church office, 803-366-3443. All members, former members are invited. Lunch after. Lake Sports kick off, 9 a.m. Saturday. Wednesday supper and service resume Wednesday. Uganda mission team, 4 p.m. Sunday. AWANA kick off, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 9. Bring a bathing suit and towel. Ladies Retreat, Sept. 15.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Homecoming,, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Dr. Hollingsworth, South Carolina President of South Carolina Baptist Convention. Meal after. No evening worship. Wednesday meal worship, 6:30 p.m. Janie Chapman Week of Prayer, Sept. 9-16. Mission March, Sept. 16.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Meadowbrook Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Sunday.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road , Rock Hill: Masters Car Club and NewKirk benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade, 5-7 p.m. beginning Sunday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Rose of Sharon Hour of Prayer, 11 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Open to the community.
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, South Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Homecoming, Sunday with missionaries David Powell and family speaking. Special music by Molded Clay.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Missions Kick-off, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sept. 23 with Sunday school at 9 a.m. After worship will be the unveiling of the 150th anniversary Cemetery Monument honoring and recognizing the unmarked graves of ancestors and the closing of the old cemetery. Food and fellowship under the tent after the ceremony.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie: The Knights of Columbus will launch its fifth annual Coats for Kids campaign in September. Donations from parishioners will be collected after all Masses Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 22-23. Anyone interested in donating, call 803-684-7852.
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday Mass schedule has resumed regular hours and 8 and 10:30 a.m. in English, and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Blood Drive sponsored by Knights of Columbus, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the church. Religious Ed classes begin Sept. 23. 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner is Oct. 26-27.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Hospitality luncheon, 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mary’s Cafe, Firetower Road, Rock Hill. International Festival, 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2-9 p.m. Sept. 15 with food from 11 countries and continuous entertainment both days. A police car and fire truck will be on premises for children to explore. There will be a silent auction, games, photo booth, soccer and cornhole tournaments.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Family Enrichment Day, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 with bounce houses, free food, snow cones, cotton candy, fish, hot dogs, gospel singing, face painting, and our famous hay rides. There will be free blood pressure/sugar checks, early childhood development activities and games like corn hole, basketball, and jump rope. Family and Friends Day Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel High Holiday schedule: Erev Rosh Hashanah, 7 p.m.Sunday; Rosh Hashanah Service, 10 a.m. Monday; Shabbat Shuvah, 7 p.m. Friday all at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Erev Yom Kippur, 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Yom Kippur 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 19, both at The Grove in Carolina Orchards, (turn into the parking lot at the Model Village and Amenities Center), 1285 Carolina Orchards Blvd Fort Mill. Details: 803-619-9707 or templesolelsc.org
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday with guest pastor the Rev. Kenneth Gillikin. Nursery provided. Rally Day, 9 a.m. Sunday with new Sunday school and Godly Play classes for all ages. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. Family Promise hosting week begins Sunday. Seventh annual Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Race and Reconciliation meeting, “We are One; We are Many: 50 Years into Desegregation,” 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday Northside Recreation Center, 900 Annafrel St.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women collecting anti-flu items for Northside School. Sign up for pictures to be taken, 2-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for the pictorial directory. Homecoming, Sept. 16 with the Rev. Dennis Lee. Covered-dish lunch after.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Sunday. Support group, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Wings of Faith, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 15. Fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Adults, $10; Ages 6-12, $5; age 5 and younger free.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Monday.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park has ended for the season. Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45. Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Details: 803-329-7757
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: hard and soft shell taco bar, black beans, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Middle and high school youth groups, 4-5 p.m. Sundays beginning Sunday. Wednesday night meals and services resume Sept. 19. The Children’s Fall and Winter Consignment Sale, Oct. 11-13. If you would like to consign, please contact Beth at stjjohnsfm.comporium.org. Gourmet Travelers’ Lunch, 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Sign up at hmyers@unifiedav.com
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Ave, Rock Hill: Dixie Echoes in concert, 6 p.m. Sunday. Love offering.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 with the Rev. Joshua Fite. The Rev. Marvin Jones, music and worship professor at Olivet Nazarene University, is guest soloist. The Rev. Brian Watts will direct the chancel choir.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Anne Graham Lotz: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum. Tickets are still available. A computer glitch indicated tickets were sold out. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253, seekinggodofyorkcounty.org or Shepherd’s Fold Bookstore. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.
IMARAs Health Tour, 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Clinton College, Crawford Road with Polly Sheppard and Felicia Sanders, survivors of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston. Free but register at http://www,imarawoman.com/health-empowerment-tour-speakers-sept-15-felicia-sanders-polly-sheppard/ IMARA Woman’s mission is to empower women of color by being a source of inspiration on issues of health, professional development, education, business and family.
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Restoration Church, Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn: Limited tickets available for “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. Call 910-528-9614.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP outreach, noon Saturday at Fort Mill Housing Authority. Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. Financial Peace class, 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays.
PRESBYTERIAN
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Sunday school resumes, 9:45 a.m. Sunday for all ages. Back at It Blast, Sept. 9 with picnic and games on the front lawn after worship. Food provided. Games for all ages. Red Cross Blood Drive, 2-6:30 p.m. Monday in the activities center, across Oakland Ave. College Ministry, 7 p.m. Monday for college students and college-aged young adults at the Presbyterian Student Center. Presbyterian Women September Gathering, 6 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn with special music and food.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Financial Peace University Sunday classes begin Sept. 16; Wednesday classes, Sept. 19 in the Westminster sanctuary. The 9-week classes are Biblically based and teach families who to manage their money. Cost for the kit that includes workbook, Financial Peace book, envelope system, budgeting forms and software is $100 (sholarships available). Childcare provided Wednesday. Anyone can attend the first class free. Details: 803-366-3107, 803-487-4330 or srunner@comporium.net.
