Religion news

AME Zion
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: 12 Tribes program, morning worship Sunday.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Appreciation program for the Rev. and Mrs. Donald R. Bouler, 5 p.m. Sept. 15 with the Rev. Preston Harrison Sr. This is a formal affair. All are welcome.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: “The Old Ship of Zion,” 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in the family life center. Donation: $10. Free for children 6 and younger. Door prizes. Proceeds to the building fund.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Teen Choir Concert, 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 50th anniversary, Sept. 30 Charter members, contact the church office, 803-366-3443. All members, former members are invited. Lunch after. Ladies Retreat, Sept. 15. Coat and clothing drive begins Sept. 16. Preschool food drive; bring nonperishable items. Divorce Care, 5-7 p.m. Sundays. AWANA Clubs, Sundays.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Homecoming, 2 p.m. Sept. 23 with the Rev. James F. Williams and revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 24-26 with the Rev. R. L. McElhaney.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road , Rock Hill: Masters Car Club and NewKirk benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade, 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Rose of Sharon Hour of Prayer, 11 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Open to the community.
West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Mark Lowry bring his What’s Not To Love Tour to West End, 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Wilksburg community, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sept. 23 with Sunday school at 9 a.m. After worship will be the unveiling of the 150th anniversary Cemetery Monument honoring and recognizing the unmarked graves of ancestors and the closing of the old cemetery. Food and fellowship under the tent after the ceremony.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie: The Knights of Columbus will launch its fifth annual Coats for Kids campaign in September. Donations from parishioners will be collected after all Masses Sept. 22-23. Anyone interested in donating, call 803-684-7852.
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday Mass schedule has resumed regular hours and 8 and 10:30 a.m. in English, and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Religious Ed classes begin Sept. 23. 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner is Oct. 26-27.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: International Festival scheduled Sept. 15 has been postponed until October. Faith Formation, Sept. 19 and 23. All are welcome to the 9 a.m. Wednesday school Mass.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Family Enrichment Day, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 with bounce houses, free food, snow cones, cotton candy, fish, hot dogs, gospel singing, face painting, and our famous hay rides. There will be free blood pressure/sugar checks, early childhood development activities and games like corn hole, basketball, and jump rope. Family and Friends Day Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel High Holiday schedule: Erev Yom Kippur, 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Yom Kippur 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 19, both at The Grove in Carolina Orchards, (turn into the parking lot at the Model Village and Amenities Center), 1285 Carolina Orchards Blvd Fort Mill. Details: 803-619-9707 or templesolelsc.org
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday with guest pastor the Rev. John Yost. Nursery provided. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen contributions received Sept. 23. Seventh annual Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 6 with traditional German food, beer, wine and music. Local vendors will sell handmade arts and crafts. Bounce house for children. Free parking and admission. Accepting canned good donations for local panty. Details: 8003-324-8877. Annual Habitat for Humanity work day, Oct. 13.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Classes for all ages, 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women collecting anti-flu items for Northside School. Sign up for pictures to be taken, 2-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for the pictorial directory. Homecoming, Sept. 16 with the Rev. Dennis Lee. Covered-dish lunch after.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale scheduled Sept. 15 has been canceled due to weather. Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Sunday. UMW meetings, 7 p.m. Monday.
First United Methodist Church, Chester: Yard sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and hot dog lunch, 10:30 until sold out Oct. 5 (hot dog combo, $3; hot dogs, $1.50). Yard sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and turkey dinner with all the trimmings, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6. Plates: $10.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Monday. Deeper Still, small group study, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park has ended for the season. Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45. Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Details: 803-329-7757.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, Philbeck Road, York. Big Yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6. Tables 12x12 available in the front lot for $5. Those who want one come set up at 6:30 a.m. the day of the sale. Bake sale, sausage biscuits and coffee and hot dog lunch in the social hall. Proceeds to United Methodist Women mission projects.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Parent and youth meeting and meal, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the family life center. Bring food or dessert to share. Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: breakfast for dinner with scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, grits, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Wednesday night meals and services resume Sept. 19. The Children’s Fall and Winter Consignment Sale, Oct. 11-13. If you would like to consign, please contact Beth at stjjohnsfm.comporium.org. Gourmet Travelers’ Lunch, 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Sign up at hmyers@unifiedav.com. Disciple call, 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Faith Covenant Ministries, South Stonewall Street, Rock Hill: Revival 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25 with Bishop Billy Wilson.
Taking the City Ministry, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: “Bringing Christ to the Neighborhood,” 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in Midtown Park on Roddey Street near downtown Rock Hill. Open to the community.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. Financial Peace class, 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays. GAP Outreach, noon Oct. 13 at Lancaster Manor.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Church Road, York: Jazz in a Sacred Space with the David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain the church property.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: College Ministry, 7 p.m. Monday open to all college students and college-aged young adult for food, fellowship and faith building.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship at 11 a.m. at Chester State Park has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday. Food Pantry board, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Financial Peace University Sunday classes begin Sept. 16; Wednesday classes, Sept. 19 in the Westminster sanctuary. The 9-week classes are Biblically based and teach families who to manage their money. Cost for the kit that includes workbook, Financial Peace book, envelope system, budgeting forms and software is $100 (sholarships available). Childcare provided Wednesday. Anyone can attend the first class free. Details: 803-366-3107, 803-487-4330 or srunner@comporium.net.
