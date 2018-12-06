Holiday events and this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Holiday drop-ins
▪ Keystone Substance Abuse Services Holiday Open House will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong County, Rock Hill. Details: 803-324-1800.
▪ Habitat for Humanity of York County will host a holiday drop-in, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Emmett Scott Center, 810 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. The event celebrates those help build homes, community and hope. Food and drinks provided by Habitat board members, staff and volunteers. Details: tveeck@yorkcountyhabitat.org.
Journey to Bethlehem
St. John’s United Methodist Church presents Journey to Bethlehem, a walk-through interactive pageant of the living Christmas story, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the church on South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Follow the Holy Family alongside a cast and crew of more than 500. Admission is free.
Breakfast with Santa
Fort Mill Dance Team’s annual Breakfast with Santa is 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the R Wing Commons at Fort Mill High School. There will be food, crafts, stories, photos with Santa and a holiday market. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Tickets available at Breakfast with Santa - Fort Mill High School.
Cookie walk
The annual Cookie Walk at Woodland United Methodist Church will be 9 a.m. until sold out Dec. 8 at the church, 801 N. Cherry Road Rock Hill. Boxes to fill with cookies are $7. Other baked goods and cook books also will be on sale. Proceeds to missions.
Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Candlelight tours
Holiday traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries come to life 3-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Visitors can dance along with historically-dressed interpreters to festive fiddle music of the era, watch historical cooking over open hearths and try candle dipping and other hands-on activities. There will be Christmas stories in the barnyard and campfire to enjoy a warm beverage. Concessions available for purchase. Brattonsville will be closed those days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs. Admission: adult. $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6.
Holiday home tour
Yorkville Historical Society annual holiday tour of homes and sites in the historic district of York is 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8-9. The tour features: 110 E. Liberty St., 16 W. Liberty St., 9 Kings Mountain St., 229 Kings Mountain St., A.R.P. Church, 70 N. Congress St., and Downtown Music at 71 N. Congress St. There will be a bonus open house at 219 E. Liberty St. (no ticket required). Tickets are $10 in advance online; $15 for age 13 and older, and $10, ages 4-10, the dates of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at YorkvilleHS.com or during the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St.
Community theatre
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 13-15 and 3 p.m. matinees Dec. 8-9 and 16 at the theater, 546 Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). The production, directed by Susan L.D. Smith, features a multi-age cast and a live Sandy. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and $2 matinee discount and available at rockhilltheatre.org.
Make plans
“Holiday Jazz in a Sacred Space” with the David Pankey Trio and guest saxophonist Galvin Crisp Jr., 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Crisp has performed with such internationally known as vocalists Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson; jazz pianist Les McCann and saxophonist Bradford Marsalis. Donation: $12, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties. Also on sale will be angels, tree ornaments, candle holders and other items made of reclaimed wood from the church. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Comments