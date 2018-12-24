Rock Hill debutante season begins with tea

Nine debutantes were honored Dec. 16 at the annual tea of The Debutante Club of Rock Hill at the home of Mrs. Michael Scott Crippen. The tea marks the beginning of the debutante season. Debutantes who were honored include:
Elizabeth Stevens Barbery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lee Barbery of Rock Hill. Stevens is a freshman at York Technical College/Winthrop University Bridge program.
Elizabeth Joyce Eddy, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Nelson Eddy of Rock Hill. Libby is a freshman at University of South Carolina.
Madison Kennedy Kirell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Charles Kirell of Rock Hill. Madi is a freshman at Anderson University.
Lanie Jo Knight, daughter of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Steven Judson Knight of Rock Hill. Lanie Jo is a freshman at James Madison University.
Juliet Grace Leach, daughter of Mrs. Patrick Daniel Leach of Rock Hill and the late Patrick Daniel Leach. Juliet is a freshman at Davidson College.
Abigail Louise Martens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Keith Martens of Rock Hill. Abigail is a freshman at Lees-McRae College.
Katherine Phelps Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Moore III of Jacksonville, Fla. Phelps is a freshman at Davidson College.
Madeline Ruth Neil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keith Neil of Rock Hill. Maddie is a freshman at University of South Carolina.
Anna Carolyn Sharp, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp III of Rock Hill. Anna is a freshman at Clemson University.
