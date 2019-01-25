Birth announcements

Jose and Shavonda Mora of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Shavonda Nevaeh Mora born on Jan. 2. Mrs. Mora is the daughter of Sylvester and Vanessa Foote of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Trinidad Guzman of Veracruz.
Michael and Hannah Bumgardner of Fort Lawn are the parents of son Gatlin Kyle Bumgardner born on Jan. 2. Mrs. Bumgardner is the daughter of Susan Yarborough of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Stacey Bumgardner of Rock Hill.
John and Kathryn McManus of York County are the parents of son Van Reagan McManus born on Jan. 2. Mrs. McManus is the daughter of Joseph and Barbara Lee Jr. of Smyrna. Paternal grandparents are John and Kym McManus Sr. of Easley.
Brent and Stacey Zukauski of Clover are the parents of daughter Keira Ann Zukauski born on Jan. 2. Mrs. Zukauski is the daughter of Peter and Kathy Dow of Conn. Paternal grandparents are John and Joyce Zukauski of Conn.
Santos and Julia Archaga Carcamo of Charlotte of are the parents of daughter Xiomara Julianna Archaga Carcamo born on Jan. 3. Mrs. Archaga Carcamo is the daughter of Joe and Angela Motsinger of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Santos Archaga and Julianna Archaga Carcamo of Honduras.
Justin Trapp and Brittany Thompson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Brayden Gerrick Trapp born on Jan. 4. Ms. Thompson is the daughter of Tanys Wynn of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Carroll and Rhonda Trapp of Blair.
Breon Gaines and Amber Vinson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Westley Oliver Demario Gaines born on Jan. 4. Ms. Vinson is the daughter of John Alleman and Donna Vinson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Tonya Mitchell of Rock Hill.
Marcus Cobb and Sarah Hunter of York are the parents of daughter Katelyn Ann Cobb born on Jan. 5. Ms. Hunter is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Kay of McConnells. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and Chris Wiggins and Brian and Denise Cobb of York.
Jonathan and Bailey Edmonds of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jonah Wynn Edmonds born on Jan. 6. Mrs. Edmonds is the daughter of Ken Smith Utica, Miss. and Kathy Emrick of Bolton, Miss. Paternal grandparent is Wendell Rowell of Lancaster.
Jon Paul Jackson and Liticia Carter of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Johanna Darlene Jackson born on Jan. 7. Ms. Carter is the daughter of Darlene Carter of Lowry’s. Paternal grandparent is Dorothy Jackson of Rock Hill.
Keshun and Shira Funderburk of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Ahveya Tatum Funderburk born on Jan. 8. Mrs. Funderburk is the daughter of Carolyn Crosby of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparent is Trina Sowell of Pageland.
Jacob and Jaclyn Gabelt of Fort Mill are the parents of Joelle Joyce Gabelt born Jan. 8. Mrs. Gablet is the daughter of Michael and Shari Timko of Pa. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Barbara Gabelt of Pa.
Dalton Westberry and Christian Mitchum of Rock Hill are the parents of son Levi James Westberry born Jan. 8. Ms. Mitchum is the daughter of Wesley and Casey Mitchum of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Edward, Sr. and Hazel Mitchum of Rock Hill.
Kendra Hemphill of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Kinsley Ja’Riyah-Michelle Truesdale born on Jan. 11. Ms. Hemphill is the daughter of Anthronethis Hemphill of Rock Hill.
Benjamin and Hanna Nunnery of Chester are the parents of son Austin Lyles Nunnery born Jan. 11. Mrs. Nunnery is the daughter of Michael and Deanna Mobley of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Eddie and Rie Nunnery of Chester.
Mark and Elisshiay Talford of Lancaster are the parents of son Omari Elijah Talford born Jan. 12. Mrs. Talford is the daughter of Donnell Walker and Melissa Myers of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Mark Talford Sr. and Doris Talford of Lancaster.
Jonathan Hoyle and Delanie Williams of York are the parents of son Cameron Champ Hoyle born on Jan. 12. Ms. Williams is the daughter of Gene and Summer Williams of Longs. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Lee Seagle of York and Robert Hoyle of Little River.
Jeremy and Kari Nash of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Josephine Margaret Nash born on Jan. 14. Mrs. Nash is the daughter of Janet Ostrander and Michael Klonowski of NY. Paternal grandparent is Joan Nash of NY.
Chanette Barber of Rock Hill is the parent of son Bryson Ny’Darius Barber born on Jan. 14. Ms. Barber is the daughter of Jackie Mills of Rock Hill.
John Reid and Alicia Hyatt of Clover are the parents of son Rhett Kale Reid born on Jan. 15. Mrs. Hyatt is the daughter of John Hyatt and Pamela Mauney of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Tim Reid and April Messer of Clover.
Justin Patterson and Betty Jean Adkins of Clover are the parents of son Jordan Caleb Patterson born Jan. 15.
Blake and Amanda Newman of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Eevy Ann Newman born on Jan. 15.
Jesse and Kimberly Powell of Clover are the parents of daughter Victoria Grace Powell born on Jan. 15. Mrs. Powell is the daughter of Tim and Lynn Johnson of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Sharon Collins of Bessemer City, N.C.
Zachary Moore and Brittany Hughes of Clover are the parents of son Zachariah William Moore born on Jan. 16. Ms. Hughes is the daughter of Cathy Hughes of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Betty Ann Moore of Rock Hill.
Charles and Alexandra Link of Lancaster are the parents of son Charles Richard Link IV born on Jan. 16. Mrs. Link is the daughter of Gary Juergens of Asheville, N.C. and Kelly Juergens of St. Louis, Mo. Paternal grandparents are Chuck and Carol Link of St. Louis, Mo.
Nick Revels and Hannah Fleming of Chester are the parents of daughter Ryleigh Faith Revels born on Jan. 17. Paternal grandparents are Bryan Revels and Samantha Wilson of Chester.
Tiana Bickford of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Ariyah Nicole Bickford born on Jan. 17. Ms. Bickford is the daughter of Robert and Carrie Bickford of Rock Hill.
Travis Maloney and Kaysie Aiken of Chester are the parents of son Kason James Maloney born on Jan. 17. Ms. Aiken is the daughter of Lester Partain and Shelia Aiken of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Larry Hyatt and Myra Maloney of Chester.
Stanley and Lydia Michaw of Pageland are the parents of daughter Marabella Brooke Michaw born on Jan. 17. Mrs. Michaw is the daughter of George and Teresa Jones of Eglon, W.Va. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Rhonda Michaw of Kershaw.
Christopher and Rebecca Moore of Rock Hill are the parents of son Lennox Christopher Moore born on Jan. 18. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Thomas and Deidra Green of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are David and Karen Moore of Rock Hill.
Nicholas Mazzie and Emily Bunyea of Catawba are the parents of son Benjamin Nicholas Mazzie born on Jan. 18. Ms. Bunyea is the daughter of Veronica and Stephen Bunyea of New York. Paternal grandparents are Ronald and Christa Mazzie of Catawba.
Daniel and Patricia Lee of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Isabelle Hana Lee born on Jan. 18. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of James and Susan McWilliams of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are Kiho Lee and Hyesook Jang of South Korea.
LaPrescious Agurs of Rock Hill is the parent of son Marshall Leon Hart Jr. born on Jan. 19. Ms. Agurs is the daughter of Mary Agurs and Bobby Holley of Rock Hill.
Jeremy Strayer and Oksana Kearney of Charleston are the parents of son Cy James-Lee Strayer born on Jan. 19. Mrs. Kearney is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kearney of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Ms. Bold of Charleston.
