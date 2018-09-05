Billy Graham’s daughter says she has breast cancer. ‘Will you pray for me?’

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, a daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, announced on her website that she has breast cancer.
“Would you pray for me?” Graham Lotz asked in her post Tuesday, which she titled “My Cancer: Fuel For the Fire.”
“Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory,” she wrote.
Lotz said she was diagnosed between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 — the very time and day in 2015 when she found her husband, Danny, “unresponsive in our pool. Two days later he was Home!”
“Jesus died on the very same day of the week, at the very same time of the day, crushing the head of the serpent, forever defeating the devil and death,” Lotz added in her post
Graham founded the Raleigh-based AnGeL Ministries and has authored numerous books, her website states.
Graham is 70 and lives in Raleigh, according to her biography on the Billy Graham Memorial Newsroom website. She is the second of Billy and Ruth Graham’s five children, has three children and three grandchildren and was married to her husband for 49 years, according to the website.
Billy Graham called her “the best preacher in the family,” the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported in an article in February.
