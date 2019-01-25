Religion news

AME Zion
New Home AME Zion Church, S.C. 49, York: Mobile Food Pantry, 8 a.m. Jan. 29. Bring valid ID. One box per household.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: St. James Usher Board, 2 p.m. Feb. 3.
BAPTIST
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Wild game dinner, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Men of the Church are providing meat and side dishes. Women of the Church will be bring desserts. Open to the community.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Morning worship, 11 a.m. Sunday; Sunday school, 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Mission meal, 6:30 p.m. with Liberty Kids and youth Bible study, 7:10 p.m.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA & Impact Station! for children 2 years old through fifth grade, 5:30 -7 p.m. Sundays.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Missions Study and children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Church Council, mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Town Hall meeting with Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. New Eurcharistic minister training, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Discussion of the Christmas gift book, “The Biggest Lie,” 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Third Sunday after Epiphany, 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite 1 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II. Nursery available at 10:30 service. Annual Parish meeting, 9:30 a.m. in the parish hall. Annual Chili Cookoff after 10:30 service Donations accepted for summer mission to Ecuador.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Regular services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Reconciling in Christ Sunday with worship and Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Godly Play and Sunday School at 9 a.m. Nursery provided. New member class, 9-9:40 a.m. Jan. 27. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Jan. 27.
METHODIST
Antioch United Methodist Church, West Rambo Road at S.C. 324, Rock Hill: Visitors welcome at 10 a.m. Sunday School and 11 a.m. worship Sundays.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays. Proceeds to church projects. Open to the public. Donations only.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Youth attending “Revolution” in Columbia this weekend. Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: seasoned pork loin, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, dinner roll, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to Mount Holly youth. Souper Bowl of Caring, Feb. 3. Youth will collect money for the Mount Holly food pantry.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: WEE School registration opens to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 28. REAL Kids meet Jan. 27.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, Flushing Drive, York: Second annual Valentine’s Day dinner and show, Feb. 8. Tickets, $10 per person; $20 per family. Proceeds to the children and youth ministries. For tickets, call 980-722-2220.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Academy Christian School, Border Road, Rock Hill: Sixth annual Daddy Daughter formal dance, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb 9 at the Four Leaf, 500 Campbell Road, York, with dinner, dancing, formal photo and other activities. This year’s theme is the “Fabulous Fifties.” Tickets, $15 per person and available at 803-327-5673.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
White Linen, “Threads of HIS-story,” 6 p.m. Sundays on CN2 with the Rev. Jacqueline Caldwell, associate minister of St. Matthew AME Zion Church, Rock Hill.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. GAP outreach, noon Jan. 26 at Farrow Place. TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
PRESBYTERIAN
Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Ridge Road, Clover: Annual vegetable soup supper and oyster stew, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 26. Homemade desserts available. In case of bad weather, the event will be Feb. 2.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Presbyterian Women Winter Gathering, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the fellowship hall. Menu: Soup and grilled cheese. Lily Pad Haven Ministry lunch in the fellowship hall after 11 a.m. worship Jan. 27. Join the Mission Committees of Oakland and St. John’s United Methodist Church for lunch and a presentation about a possible new mission partner, Lily Pad Haven, a ministry that houses, supports, and cares for victims of human trafficking.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Session meeting after 11 a.m. worship. Bible Quiz, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University nine-week course will be 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 (Sundays) or 6 p.m. Jan. 30 (Wednesdays) in Westminster Hall. Child care provided Wednesdays. FPU is a Biblically based accountability class that teaches families how to manage their money in a Godly manner. The class teaches the importance of saving, how to make a spending plan that works, how to get out of debt, how spouses can work together, learn about insurances, investing and plans for the future (retirement and college). The cost for the Financial Kit, which includes: workbook, audio lessons, Financial Peace book, envelope system, budgeting forms and Financial Peace software is $109. Scholarships available. Details: call the church office at 803-366-3107, Dennis Hamric at 803-487-4330 or email srunner@comporium.net.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, South Main Street at Parkview Lane, Clover: Hot dog and bake sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the church. Call 803-675-8032 to place orders.
