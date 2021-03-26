Trouble getting a ride on Uber or Lyft in Myrtle Beach? You’re not alone.

Millions of people are vaccinated and ready to travel, go out to eat and party for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Yet those who decided to go out in Myrtle Beach lately have found that trying to get around without a car of their own can be difficult. Locals and visitors alike say it’s been hard to get a ride on prominent ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft, or even go old-school and get a taxi.

Uber did not respond to multiple requests for comment. However, Lyft said that on March 17 the company saw positive year-over-year growth nationally for the first time since March 2020.

“We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again,” Lyft said in a statement. “That’s great news for drivers, who are busier and earning more than they were even before the pandemic.”

The company declined to share data specific to Myrtle Beach. However, it shared in its quarterly earnings call in February that the company is working to expand the number of drivers available to meet growing demand.

The complaints about lack of Uber and Lyft rides come as Myrtle Beach has seen a rapidly increasing number of visitors during the spring break season. For the week beginning March 14, the region saw a 118% increase hotel bookings compared to the same week last year. The region has seen hotel occupancy jump from 39% the week of Feb. 28 to 51% the week of March 7 to 59% the week of March 14 as more and more visitors have rushed to the beach.

The problem isn’t just in Myrtle Beach. One tourist in Charleston last Sunday found himself waiting for nearly half an hour to get a ride to the airport, nearly making him late for a flight. The tourist even spent time switching between both Uber and Lyft apps trying to get a ride but struggled to find available drivers on either one.

Tara Dewars, who lives in Minneapolis but plans to vacation in Myrtle Beach this summer, said she’s been keeping an eye on the tourism situation in the Grand Strand in preparation for her visit.

Dewars plans to get a rental car when she visits but noted that she’s had trouble getting rides back in Minnesota, as well. Not only has she had trouble getting her usual ride to work each day, she said that her usual fare increased by more than 30% on some days to $30 or more.

“It’s just too expensive,” Dewars said. “There has been, like, no cars, and I’m having to pre-book rides a few hours before.

“It’s very frustrating for sure,” she said.

Some Myrtle Beach residents on Facebook blamed the lack of drivers on the availability of generous unemployment benefits from the federal government. Others disagreed, including Tammy Mason-Long, who wrote on Facebook that she stopped driving for Uber for her own safety while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I have Uber driver friends who are constantly called to hospitals, urgent care, etc. We don’t know what anyone has or doesn’t have we are just doing our job getting everyone to and from safely,” she wrote. “I’m not driving right now. I choose to not be put into that position of medical transport at this time. I may never drive again. I definitely won’t until cases and deaths fall off a cliff from Covid.”