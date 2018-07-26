A familiar company is opening a new Indian Land headquarters. And it’s hiring.

Sharonview Federal Credit Union is moving and expanding, so they’ll need new employees.

The credit union announced Wednesday its corporate headquarters relocation will create 115 new jobs. It’s a $42 million capital investment accompanying the move to a 180,000-square-foot site in Edgewater Corporate Center. The new site should open early next year.

“Sharonview is honored to call Lancaster County home since 2005, and we look forward to moving into this new, enhanced space,” said president and CEO Bill Partin.

Growth of the credit union means expanded service and work force..

“We greatly value the team members we have and are proud to have the opportunity to grow that even more with our new headquarters,” Partin said.

In May, Sharonview opened its first Lancaster County branch in the RedStone shopping center in Indian Land.

“The RedStone shopping center has brought a lot of excitement to Indian Land and Sharonview Federal Credit Union is thrilled to be a part of its steady growth,” Partin said.

Hiring is underway for the new headquarters. Applicants can visit Sharonview’s careers page for information.

Sharonview, which started in 1955, serves more than 80,000 members and manages more than $1.5 billion in assets. It has 18 branches across the Carolinas.

Steve Harper, Lancaster County Council chairman, said he is excited to have Sharonview expanding within the county.

“They are a valuable member of our business community and one of our signature companies,” he said.

Jamie Gilbert, economic development director for the county, said Sharonview played a key role in making Lancaster County “one of the most sought after corporate headquarters locations in the Carolinas” with its commitment to the area going back more than a decade.

“Their decision to remain and expand in Lancaster County is an indication of our strong business climate and the partnership built with them,” Gilbert said.

Bobby Hitt, state secretary of commerce, said it isn’t just Lancaster County benefiting.

“Our state is not only a manufacturing powerhouse — it is increasingly a top choice for corporate headquarters and service sector operations,” Hitt said. “Sharonview Federal Credit Union is part of a roster of marquee companies that have decided to establish headquarters facilities within our borders, and we stand ready to assist as they grow their business here.”