As new stores keep coming, massive Indian Land shopping site takes time to celebrate

A redefining commercial project for Indian Land is now complete.

Promenade at Carolina Reserve held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday. The more than $60 million project adds a 258,000-square-foot shopping center at U.S. 521 and Jim Wilson Road.

“The tremendous success of the Promenade at Carolina Reserve is due to the partnerships we created with our retail clients, Lancaster County, Berry Hutton Construction, our consultants and our neighbors,” said Brad Combs with Tennessee-based developer Hutton.

Hobby Lobby started the openings on Aug. 27. Burlington Stores opened Sept. 21.

SIGN UP

“This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family,” said Burlington President and CEO Tom Kingsbury.

Five Below, Dollar Tree and Ross also opened. Rack Room Shoes opened Oct. 4.

“We are very excited to share our shopper-friendly environment and unparalleled product offering for the entire family to the local community,” said Rack Room regional manager Bryan Gurley.

Other retailers planned for Promenade include TJ Maxx, Home Goods, ULTA, Kirkland’s, Hibbett Sports, Petco, Express Oil Change, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Chili’s, Verizon, Jimmy John’s, Le Peep, Habit Burger Grill, Heartland Dental and others.

The site also has outparcel space, including an Aldi supermarket expected to open in 2020.

Promenade is situated in the fastest-growing part of Lancaster County, and one of the highest-growth areas in the region, according to federal census data. The site is just across from the massive Sun City senior residential development.

Business is following that residential growth. RedStone opened in March with opening night at the RedStone 14 movie theater.

The 310,000-square-foot retail center will include restaurants Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Jackson’s Java, Margarita’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria, Red Rocks Cafe, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Viva Chicken Peruvian Rotisserie Joint, WAFU Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.

Retailers include Grand Nails Spa, iVision, Med First, ReVive Spa, Sharonview Federal Credit Union and Tide Dry Cleaners.

Promenade only adds to the list of local shopping.

“The dedication and commitment of the entire team paved the way for this project to come to life,” Combs said. “We are proud to bring many leading retail shops and restaurants to Lancaster County to serve this rapidly growing area, and provide the residents a place to enjoy in their neighborhood for many years to come.”