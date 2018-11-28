An electronics maker is bringing more than 100 jobs to Rock Hill. Here’s where

York County is getting another 110 jobs with the addition of an electronics maker.

“This will be the start of a new chapter in our company’s history,” said Hannah Pham, executive vice president of Quality Electronic Manufacturing Services. “This is a wonderful opportunity for significant, sustainable growth.”

QEMS will invest $7.6 million in a site at 200 Interconnect Drive in Rock Hill. Hiring is underway for the 110,000-square-foot facility. Applicants can go online for information at qemsinc.com.

QEMS began in 2002. The company creates a variety of items, including high-tech turnkey manufacturing as a contract manufacturer.

“No matter what industry they are in, quality is the name of the game,” Pham said. “Our specialty is helping our customers get their product designs to market quickly and cost-competitively.”

State leaders say the new company is another sign of a decades-long transition to a high-tech economy in South Carolina. One employers notice, Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement announcing the QEMS investment.

“They know that the hardworking people of this state will get the job done, helping them operate a successful, thriving facility in York County for years to come,” he said.

York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell has the same vision for QEMS.

“We are pleased to see that they have found an ideal location in York County to establish their new electronic manufacturing operations,” he said. “We look forward to seeing them continue to grow, invest and create jobs here.”