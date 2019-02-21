Fort Mill hospital decision has been made. Here’s who gets to build it now

The appeal holding up Piedmont Medical Center’s plans to build a new Fort Mill hospital has been denied.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina now lists the issue as concluded after denying an appeal from what is now Atrium Health. Piedmont announced an event planned Thursday afternoon in Fort Mill to detail the decision allowing for a new hospital.

The hospital group sent out information after noon Thursday that CEO Mark Nosacka will be at Amor Artis at 4:30 p.m. to talk about a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on a Fort Mill hospital.

Earlier this month, Nosacka said at the groundbreaking for a new standalone emergency department on Gold Hill Road he was confident Piedmont would be allowed to build a hospital.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

“We’ve had a dream of building a hospital in Fort Mill,” Nosacka said at the event. “And on that front let me just say it. We’ve never been closer.”

Piedmont won the right to build a Fort Mill hospital in 2006. Carolinas HealthCare (now Atrium Health) and Novant Health appealed. Carolinas HealthCare won a 2011 decision to build a Fort Mill hospital, which was appealed. Novant later withdrew. In 2014, a judge ruled for Piedmont’s $120 million, 100-bed hospital.

The state court of appeals again ruled for Piedmont. Carolinas HealthCare appealed in mid-2017 to take the decision to the supreme court.

As of early Thursday afternoon, new information from the state supreme court on the case was unavailable.

Check back for more.