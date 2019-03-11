A former downtown Rock Hill auto site is getting new life. Here’s what’s coming next.

A commercial developer announced plans to revamp a downtown Rock Hill property that was once home to an auto dealership.

LPA Urban intends to redevelop the 1.25-acre project in the Knowledge Park area. The 119 Oakland Avenue address has an 18,000-square-foot former dealership building and another 2,100-square-foot space. LPA intends to rework both into 20,000 square feet of what it calls “multi-tenant creative office and boutique retail space.”

“A downtown location that’s walkable to nearby restaurants and breweries and convenient to University Center, Winthrop and Fountain Park, 119 Oakland Avenue has everything we look for in an urban infill property,” said Mark Miller with LPA. “We’re excited to share our plans with office and retail tenants who want to be part of Knowledge Park’s dynamic growth.”

LPA Urban is a division of Lat Purser & Associates. The company develops, brokers and leases in urban infill markets. The development will include a new facade and large storefronts in the main building, with a wooden barrel truss roof and ceilings up to 25 feet. A 2,800-square-foot endcap space will have wall-to-wall glass facing Oakland Avenue.

Developers envision a boutique retailer or restaurant for the smaller building. It will be renovated to include a new patio and storefronts.

Renovation should begin in summer with the new space going to tenants by the end of the year. Marketing materials show seven retail spaces on the Charlotte Avenue side connected by a lobby to the endcap facing Oakland.

County records show Oakland Avenue Holdings bought three parcels from Dave Lyle, Oakland and South Charlotte Avenue on Feb. 1 for more than $700,000 combined.

The redevelopment project is across Oakland from another former auto property, Good Motor Co. site. A year ago, York County and Rock Hill Economic Development Corp. began a partnership to clean up and sell the 4.4-acre site bordered by Dave Lyle, Oakland and East White Street. County records still list the county as the owner there.