American Airlines to cancel 90 flights a day due to grounded 737 Max planes

American Airlines is extending flight cancellations through April 24 due to having to ground 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.

American said Sunday about 90 flights per day will be canceled based on the April schedule.

“By proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options,” a statement from American says.

American started canceling flights using the 737 Max planes on March 13 when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded them, American Airlines spokesperson Crystal Byrd said.

Deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia this month and off the coast of Indonesia last fall have prompted Boeing 737 Max aircraft groundings across the world, reports the Associated Press.

Not all flights previously scheduled to use a Max aircraft will be canceled and some flights on other aircraft types may be canceled as American works to cover routes, a release from American Airlines states.





American is still waiting on word from regulatory authorities, including the FAA, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board on when the 737 Max aircraft in its fleet can resume flying.

Customers who do not want to rebook a canceled flight may request a full refund.

American Airlines has its second-largest hub at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At this time, flights at Charlotte Douglas are not affected, Byrd said.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport uses the aircraft and may see cancellations, Byrd said.

American said in a release that its reservations team will contact affected customers by email or phone.





“American is proactively notifying those customers that may be affected,” Byrd said.