Here’s why a Rock Hill grocery store is closed, and when it will reopen.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Rock Hill closed Sunday to allow enhanced cleaning related to COVID-19.

The store at 1225 Cherry Road was temporarily closed Sunday to allow third-party cleaning and santization. After cleaning, shelves will be restocked and the store prepped for a planned reopening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In a statement from the company regarding the closing, Walmart said the measures consider guidance from the Centers from Disease Control and health experts. Reopening Tuesday will include employee health screens and temperature checks, along with face mask and glove usage.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work,” the statement reads.

Customers still will be required to use face coverings inside the building.

Walmart has 10 locations in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. All of them, either as a Supercenter or Neighborhood Market format, sell groceries. Rock Hill and Fort Mill each have a Neighborhood Market concept, a smaller store that operates more like a traditional grocery store.