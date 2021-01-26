Proposed road in Gaston, Mecklenburg would impact York County drivers’ habits

A proposed new North Carolina highway would shorten the trip to Charlotte Douglas International Airport for many York County drivers. It also would bring scores of North Carolina drivers south through a new route.

The question is, would York County roads be ready?

A feasibility study is underway for the proposed Catawba Crossings, which would connect South New Hope Road in Gaston County to N.C. 160 in Mecklenburg County, near I-485 and Charlotte Douglas airport.

“That is going to change traffic patterns,” said David Hooper, administrator with the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study.

Hooper sits on a steering committee for Catawba Crossings.

It involves two water crossings: one on the northern part of Lake Wylie over the Catawba River, and the other over South Fork. There also would be a new I-485 interchange south of West Boulevard in Charlotte.

Catawba Crossings wouldn’t come into York County. Its impact would.

“The prospect of having another bridge crossing will have a significant operational impact for the residents that live (in Lake Wylie) now, but will also play a role in the nature of development that might be permissible in this area of the county,” Hooper told his RFATS policy committee last week.

The new road is similar in concept to what once was the controversial Garden Parkway. In 2016 efforts formally stalled after years of public, environmental and other opposition to a proposed toll road that would connect I-85 in western Gaston County to I-485 in Mecklenburg County. Planning in various forms dated back to the 1980s. Many in Belmont and southern Gaston County posted signs in their yards opposing a southern route they said would displace neighborhoods and harm the Catawba River.

The Garden Parkway plan was a roughly 22-mile concept that would have cost more than $1 billion. The vision was for a six-lane freeway.

Catawba Crossings would be a six-mile boulevard. Traffic would move at 45 mph. It would be four to six lanes. It would not be a toll road.

More traffic into York County

Catawba Crossings would bring more traffic to an area already in focus for York County road planners.

High population and business growth in Lake Wylie pushed what would become a $30 million widening of S.C. 274 between Lake Wylie and Rock Hill on the first Pennies for Progress road funding campaign in 1997. The third Pennies vote in 2011 added a $37.8 million widening of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road that’s under construction now. The most recent Pennies public vote in 2017 added $25 million and $7.3 million improvements at the S.C. 274, 49 and 557 intersection just south of Pole Branch.

“You’ve made a substantial investment in this part of the county,” Hooper said.

Still, he said, Catawba Crossings could lead to more.

“It would not be unexpected if we have to revisit the operational assumptions on Pole Branch,” Hooper said.

Catawba Crossing moving forward

York County planners have some time, but not a great deal by road construction standards. Virtual public outreach is ongoing for Catawba Crossings.

Traffic analysis and concept design are expected in the first quarter of this year. A public open house would follow this summer. If the feasibility shows its warranted, the project could come up for North Carolina funding commitments in 2023.

Area road planners sometimes compare traffic to water, in that vehicles find the paths of least resistance. Hooper sees a left turn off the often high-traffic S.C. 49, up Pole Branch and to Catawba Crossings as a likely route for much of western York County as drivers head to Charlotte.

“People coming from Clover are going to make that turn,” Hooper said.

RFATS is doing its own S.C. 49 corridor study. The policy committee should hear details in February or March on how to go forward in an area largely built out with a lake, population surge and other constraints in place. Catawba Crossings could be another significant piece to that puzzle.

“We definitely want to keep our eye on this,” Hooper said.