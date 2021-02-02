Rock Hill home, commercial and farm properties among latest million dollar land sales

January brought several large land sales in York County, plus a smaller one that involved hundreds of acres.

County land records show there were seven January sales of property at more than $1 million. Combined, those sales total more than $20 million. A separate sale involved property valued at more than $2 million.

For comparison, the tri-county area had three million-plus land sales in January 2020 for a combined $4.7 million.

The early 2021 sales involve properties in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie and York. Here’s a look:

▪ A list of 54 properties sold from byFiorenza Communities to San Diego-based Allston RH LLC. The sites on Herlong Avenue, Melville Drive, Bly Street, Ginsberg Road and Berryman Road in Rock Hill combine for about 65 acres. The more than $7.5 million sale happened Jan. 20. Online information for Allston show almost 100 townhomes and retail planned along Herlong Avenue.

▪ San Diego-based Realty Income Properties 29 LLC bought almost an acre of commercial property at 2178 Cherry Road in Rock Hill for more than $5.7 million. Hutton Bolt LLC sold it Jan. 28. The site has more than 6,500 square feet of commercial construction now. The car wash location near the Publix shopping center was formerly part of the larger Bi-Lo property.

▪ A quarter-acre commercial property at 1761 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill sold Jan. 21 for $1.68 million. The site has a more than 5,000-square-foot dental clinic. JWH Rocky Slope LLC bought the site from UOMS Real Estate Ventures LLC.

▪ Six properties on Porter Road and the Flint Street Extension in Rock Hill sold Jan. 4 for $1.6 million. They combine for about 31 acres. The sites are a mix of residential and commercial, vacant and improved properties just east of the Rock Hill School District Flexible Learning Center. Pineville, N.C.-based Nucycle Land LLC bought from Palmetto Land Investments LLC. Three service garages and a retail site there combine for more than 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

▪ An acre homesite on Valelake Road in Lake Wylie sold Jan. 15 for more than $1.3 million. The peninsula point lakefront lot just southwest of Catawba Nuclear Station, in Glades at Windswept, has a 4,200-square-foot home.

▪ A three-acre commercial site at 2123 Carolina Place in Fort Mill sold Jan. 5 for almost $1.3 million. The property has more than 12,000 square feet of industrial space. FM Investment Group LLC bought the site from Calvit Carcer & Carolina Place. The property is just off I-77.

▪ A commercial site at less than an acre sold Jan. 6 for just more than $1 million. The 808 E. Liberty St. Huddle House site in York has an 1,800-square-foot building. Limestone Huddle LLC bought it from Huddle House Inc.

▪ A 303-acre property at 1283 Reese Roach Road in Rock Hill sold Jan. 21. Lab Legacy LLC sold to Hopewell Farms of South Carolina LLC for $10. County records list the property value there at a little more than $2 million. Also part of the sale are three more properties that combine for about 85 more acres.