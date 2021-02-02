Did someone say tacos? A new Fort Mill restaurant plans to bring new flavor to town.

Taco Tuesdays — or Thursdays, or Saturdays — could get a little more interesting in Fort Mill.

A new restaurant is signed on to fill the main, central spot in Steele Street Station.

“We’re going to do a taqueria, a taco shop,” said Michael Nabarrete, owner of Chancho’s Tacos.

Nabarrete started running food trucks in California seven years ago. He’s partnered with, served or catered for events from LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers games to movie sets and Coachella, he said. He recently fired up the truck in Fort Mill, where he plans to serve in various neighborhoods to stir up anticipation for the new restaurant.

”I’m going to try to hit every spot I can,” Nabarrete said.

The Steele Street Station anchor spot will be the first brick and mortar space for Chancho’s Tacos. Nabarrete will have 2,000 square feet, plus a patio. The new construction at Tom Hall and Steele streets already has a Domino’s pizza restaurant, massage business and dentist office. The separate, renovated building there will soon be home to 1873 Brewing.

“We have one remaining space and are speaking to a couple of users for it,” said Shaw Kuester, president with Steele Street Station developer Kuester Real Estate Services. “We are very excited to have this kind of success during a difficult COVID year.”

Nabarrete doesn’t have an opening date but there’s work toward one sometime this summer. The restaurant concept will be similar to a Chipotle setup, he said, with diners able to choose from a variety of hot meats and toppings. The price point, he said, will be family friendly.

”I want to keep it reasonable, where families can come and afford to eat there a couple of days a week if they want to,” Nabarrete said.

Chancho’s Tacos will feature tortas, asada fries, carne asada, homemeade avacado ranch dressing, tortillas, salsa and more made fresh daily, the owner said. While he’s excited about the new restaurant, it won’t put his food truck days behind him.

”I might even buy more and set up more locations, just using the trucks,” Nabarrete said.