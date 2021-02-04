This Rock Hill company will expand and add jobs. Here’s where, and how to apply.

In this 2013 file photo, employees at 3D Systems in Rock Hill started with a three-dimensional computer representation to create a miniature downtown city displayed at the company’s headquarters in the Waterford Business Park. The city model was built one layer – no bigger than the width of a human hair – at a time. dworthington@heraldonline.com

A Rock Hill company will add 50 new jobs and invest $13 million into an expansion.

A release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office Tuesday states 3D Systems will expand to include a 100,000-square-foot facility by early 2022. 3D Systems is located at 333 Three D Systems Circle in Rock Hill.

“We’re excited to expand 3D Systems’ presence here at our headquarters in York County,” company president and CEO Jeffrey Graves said in the release. “We look forward to enhancing our facilities and growing our workforce to not only accelerate our innovation but to contribute to the economic development of Rock Hill and South Carolina.”

3D Systems is a pioneering company in 3D printing. It was founded in 1986 and brought stereolithography to manufacturing. The company creates additive manufacturing solutions that include 3D printers, materials, software and services. The company works in the healthcare, industrial, medical, dental, defense and other markets.

“We are thankful to have 3D Systems in our community, not only providing quality jobs, but showcasing York County’s strong manufacturing presence,” York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox said in the release.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys added the expansion shows that his city fosters an atmosphere where business can thrive.

“We strive to build business relationships that lead to success for the community as a whole, offering more opportunities to our citizens,” Gettys said. “3D Systems is on the cutting edge of technology, and we are proud they call Rock Hill home.”

Anyone interested in applying for the new jobs can visit the careers page on 3Dsystems.com.