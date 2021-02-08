There’s a new coffee shop open in Fort Mill. It won’t be alone in a growing biz site.

A new coffee shop opened Monday in Fort Mill, widening the presence of an already popular draw.

Green Room Cafe is the latest addition affiliated with Christian theater group NarroWay Productions. The new cafe is just across from the main theater, in a shopping center purchased by NarroWay.

In late 2018 NarroWay bought properties on either side of its 3327 Highway 51 North theater, not far from Carowinds, to lease or develop business space that would help create a “world class Christian entertainment complex,” manager Lora McCoy said at the time. One of the properties was the former Carousel shopping center at the corner of Highway 51 and U.S. 21.

Attic Gift Shop has since opened in the center. Green Room Cafe welcomed its first customers Monday morning. Future plans include an ice cream shop, though a firm date hasn’t been set.

The new cafe offers a variety of hot and cold coffees and teas, sandwiches and sweets. Customers may recognize the staff from the popular dinner theater shows that draw tens of thousands of guests annually to the stage next door.

“All of the staff members in the Green Room Cafe double as cast members at NarroWay,” said Anna Brashear, herself a frequent guest greeter at NarroWay shows.

The new cafe at 3312 Highway 21 is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m., then again 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.