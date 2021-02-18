A new Rock Hill grocery store will open up options in a new part of the city.

Rock Hill will have another option for grocery shoppers by early March.

A second ALDI store for the city will open at 4952 Old York Road. It joins the store at 1182 N. Anderson Road, which was the first ALDI in Rock Hill.

ALDI will now have six grocery stores in York and Lancaster counties. Rock Hill and Indian Land will have two each, Fort Mill and Lancaster one each. The new Rock Hill opening and the December opening of a second Indian Land store are part of the company’s effort to become the third-largest grocery retailer in the country by next year, behind Walmart and Kroger, according to foodindustry.com.

ALDI, which is based in Germany, intends to open about 100 new stores nationwide in 2021.

“Opening new stores allows us to provide even more shoppers convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices,” division vice president Krysta Cearley said in a statement. “We look forward to serving the Rock Hill community at our newest location for many years to come.”

The new Rock Hill location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new, Newport-area ALDI will by far be the westernmost location in York County. All York and Lancaster county sites except the Anderson Road store are east of the Catawba River. The Anderson Road site isn’t far off the river, near the first Interstate 77 exit coming into Rock Hill from the north.

The newest store will serve a growing western part of the county that includes a Walmart Supercenter, several restaurants and small retailers.

ALDI stores are about 12,000 square feet and offer a wide range of private label items. ALDI has grown its online presence in recent years, too. The store offers delivery service, and last year grew its curbside service nationwide.

ALDI has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states.