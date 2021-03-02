New Rock Hill hotel offers rooftop lounge, restaurant amid bustling redevelopment

Atop a new upscale hotel, visitors get an open-air view of an emerging redevelopment of historical Rock Hill. And they can have a drink while taking it all in.

Choice Hotels has opened Cambria in the former textile corridor next to the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The hotel features the 354 SkyBar and Loom — a rooftop lounge on the sixth floor and a ground-level restaurant with a chef-inspired menu.

The hotel is one of the additions to Knowledge Park, a one-square-mile area boasting historic and modern landmarks.

The 110-room, six-story hotel opened last Tuesday.

The Loom pays homage to the former Rock Printing & Finishing Co., commonly known as the Bleachery, where the new hotel sits. Dishes include St. Louis-style ribs, a pulled-pork po boy, bronze catfish, and pecan pie, to name a few.

On opening day, Rock Hill Mayor dignitaries, including the mayor and members of Visit York County, popped in, General Manager Kendale Kinlow said.

“It was amazing,” Kinlow said. “We had so many locals here.”

By Wednesday, a few locals were an hour early, staking out a spot to enjoy the warmer weather. The rooftop lounge boasts a fire pit, couches, cushioned chairs and tables, lit by brightly colored lights on overhead beams.

A large bar serves offerings from local breweries like Dust Off and Legal Remedy, and the signature drink is the Rock Hill Sour.

Tadean Page, 24, who works in public outreach and community engagement, stopped by the 354 SkyBar with a couple of friends.

“I love my community, I love Rock Hill, I love all of the innovative things coming to our town,” Page said. “I had to come check it out, show my face, but also give my community some love.”

The hotel is located at 354 Technology Center Way. For details, call 803-324-0004.