Here’s what’s coming to the new construction site on N. Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill

A long-vacant site on the corner of North Dobys Bridge and Williams roads in Fort Mill continues to bring new business.

In October, Kiddie Academy of Fort Mill opened. Vulcan Property Group and local contractor Ferrara-Buist then began construction of an 8,000-square-foot professional office building just beside it. That space should be complete in May.

Now, MPV Properties announced Tuesday a general dentist office signed a lease for Doby’s Professional Center. Up to 5,600 square feet remain there, in suites from 1,200 square feet up to the full amount.

The 1550 N. Dobys Bridge Road site sat for a decade with various signs announcing property for sale or intended businesses that didn’t come. The property was bank-owned and had utility connection issues that hampered its ability to be developed.

Doby’s Professional Center will sit back off North Dobys, with its parking lot shared with Kiddie Academy. The entrance is across from Nims Lake Road, near the Whitegrove neighborhood.